Proteome Profiling Services Market, 2030

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Proteome Profiling Services Market, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Proteome Profiling Services Market, 2020-2030' report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities associated with proteome profiling service providers. The study also features a detailed analysis of the key drivers and trends related to this evolving domain.



It is worth highlighting that various types of proteomic analyses are being used in diagnosis, severity determination and therapy development efforts against COVID-19. In fact, one study reported the potential implications of the urinary proteome in understanding the pathophysiology of the disease.



Currently, the demand for proteome profiling is high, given the growing pipeline of peptide therapeutics. Although some pharmaceutical companies have invested in building in-house proteomics research capabilities, significant capital investments and specialized requirements render this approach prohibitive for most stakeholders. This has created a demand for service provider companies with expertise in this field.



In fact, since 2000, more than 85 players offering proteome profiling services have been incorporated. Amidst growing competition in the proteome profiling services market, availability of cutting-edge tools and the latest analytical serves to differentiate the offerings of stakeholders in this upcoming industry. Consequently, several service providers have actively begun expanding their respective service portfolios, either through strategic acquisitions or entering into service alliances with other specialty companies.



Over time, several players have developed end-to-end capabilities, ranging from sample preparation to in silico analysis and post-translational modifications-related expertise. As a consequence, the contract services market catering to this segment of the pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future growth potential of the proteome profiling services. Based on multiple parameters, such as projected growth of the overall proteomics market and extend of outsourcing, we have developed informed estimates on the financial evolution of the market, over the period 2020-2030.



The report also provides details on the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across



[A] type of application (drug discovery, disease diagnosis and others)

[B] type of sponsor (pharmaceutical companies, research and academics institutes and CROs)

[C] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world).



Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading proteome profiling service providers?

What kind of partnership models are presently being used by stakeholders in this industry?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the demand for proteome profiling services?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

