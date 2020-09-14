Proteome Profiling Services Market, 2030
Sep 14, 2020, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Proteome Profiling Services Market, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Proteome Profiling Services Market, 2020-2030' report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities associated with proteome profiling service providers. The study also features a detailed analysis of the key drivers and trends related to this evolving domain.
It is worth highlighting that various types of proteomic analyses are being used in diagnosis, severity determination and therapy development efforts against COVID-19. In fact, one study reported the potential implications of the urinary proteome in understanding the pathophysiology of the disease.
Currently, the demand for proteome profiling is high, given the growing pipeline of peptide therapeutics. Although some pharmaceutical companies have invested in building in-house proteomics research capabilities, significant capital investments and specialized requirements render this approach prohibitive for most stakeholders. This has created a demand for service provider companies with expertise in this field.
In fact, since 2000, more than 85 players offering proteome profiling services have been incorporated. Amidst growing competition in the proteome profiling services market, availability of cutting-edge tools and the latest analytical serves to differentiate the offerings of stakeholders in this upcoming industry. Consequently, several service providers have actively begun expanding their respective service portfolios, either through strategic acquisitions or entering into service alliances with other specialty companies.
Over time, several players have developed end-to-end capabilities, ranging from sample preparation to in silico analysis and post-translational modifications-related expertise. As a consequence, the contract services market catering to this segment of the pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years.
One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future growth potential of the proteome profiling services. Based on multiple parameters, such as projected growth of the overall proteomics market and extend of outsourcing, we have developed informed estimates on the financial evolution of the market, over the period 2020-2030.
The report also provides details on the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across
[A] type of application (drug discovery, disease diagnosis and others)
[B] type of sponsor (pharmaceutical companies, research and academics institutes and CROs)
[C] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world).
Key Questions Answered
- Who are the leading proteome profiling service providers?
- What kind of partnership models are presently being used by stakeholders in this industry?
- What is the impact of COVID-19 on the demand for proteome profiling services?
- What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?
- How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?
Companies Mentioned
- Abzena
- Advanced Biomart
- Agilent Technologies
- Alphalyse
- Applied Biomics
- ARVYS Proteins
- Autonomous University of Barcelona
- AVMBioMed
- AxisPharm
- Baylor College of Medicine
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- BGI
- Bio-Synthesis
- BioAnalytix
- Biognosys
- BioMediTech
- BioPharmaSpec
- Bioproximity
- BioResource Biotech
- BIOTOOLS
- BioXpedia
- Boston Analytical
- Bruker
- Buck Institute for Research on Aging
- Caprion Biosciences
- Cedars-Sinai
- Cell Signaling Technology
- Center for Cooperative Research in Biosciences
- Central European Institute of Technology
- Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology
- Centre for Cellular And Molecular Platforms
- Centre for Omic Sciences
- Centre for Proteomic and Genomic Research
- Charit-Universittsmedizin Berlin
- Chemily Glycoscience
- Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute
- Cogentech
- Columbia University
- Cornell University
- CPR Pharma Services
- Creative Bioarray
- Creative Proteomics
- Cytomics
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- David H. Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research
- DC Biosciences
- Dualsystems Biotech
- Duke Center for Genomic and Computational Biology
- EirGenix
- Emory University
- European Molecular Biology Laboratory
- First BASE Laboratories
- Focus Proteomics
- Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center
- Full Moon BioSystems
- Functional Genomics Center Zurich
- Genei Laboratories
- Genentech
- GenScript
- GenxbiO Health Sciences
- GHO Capital
- Gustave Roussy
- Haematologic Technologies
- Harvard University
- HistoGeneX
- HT-Labs
- i-DNA Biotechnology
- IDeA National Resource for Quantitative Proteomics
- Indian Institute of Technology, Madras
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indivumed
- Institut Curie
- Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer
- Institute of Bioinformatics
- Institute of Molecular Biology
- Instiut Pasteur
- Intertek
- ISAS
- ITSI-BIOSCIENCES
- JadeBio
- Janssen
- Jewish General Hospital
- John Innes Centre
- JPT Peptide Technologies
- Karolinska Institutet
- Keck School of Medicine of USC
- Kinexus
- Leadgene Biomedical
- Leibniz Institute on Aging - Fritz Lipmann Institute
- LI-COR Biosciences
- Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
- Lynx Biosciences
- Macquarie University
- MatTek
- Max Perutz Labs
- Max Planck Institute
- Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry
- Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics
- Mayo Clinic
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Medicines Discovery Catapult
- Medigene
- MELISA Institute
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Monash University
- Montreal Clinical Research Institute
- Moredun Research Institute
- Morehouse School of Medicine
- MS Bioworks
- MtoZ Biolabs
- N-Cell Technology
- NanoString Technologies
- Nanoxis Consulting
- National Cancer Institute
- National Resource for Translational and Developmental Proteomics
- NEC Solution Innovators
- Neuro-Sys
- Nexelis
- NH DyeAGNOSTICS
- NMI TT Pharmaservices
- Norwegian University of Science and Technology
- NovaBioAssays
- Novartis
- Novatia
- Nucro-Technics
- Ocean Ridge Biosciences
- Ohio State University
- Oregon Health & Science University
- Ospedale San Raffaele
- Parker H. Petit Institute for Bioengineering and Bioscience
- Peak Proteins
- Pelago Bioscience
- PEPperPRINT
- Polish Academy of Sciences
- Poochon Scientific
- Princeton University
- ProFI Proteomics
- Protagen Protein Services
- Protea Biosciences
- Protein Metrics
- ProteinCT Biotechnologies
- Proteome Factory
- ProteomeTech
- Proteomics International
- Proteos
- ProtTech
- PTM Biolabs
- Radboud University
- Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology
- Research Center of CHU de Quebec Universite Laval
- Retrogenix
- Rockland Immunochemicals
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- Saint Louis University
- Sandor LifeSciences
- Sanford Burnhum Prebys Medical Discovery Institute
- SciGenom
- SciLifeLab
- Sciomics
- Scripps Research
- SGS
- Shanghai Applied Protein Technology
- Shantani Proteome Analytics
- Smoler Proteomics Center
- SomaLogic
- Stratech Scientific
- Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne
- SYMBIOSIS
- System Biosciences
- Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
- tebu-bio
- Temple University
- Texas A&M University
- The Institute of Plant Biochemistry and Photosynthesis
- The National Institute for Cellular Biotechnology
- THE PROTEIN WORKS
- The University of Tennessee Health Science Center
- The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- The University of Texas System
- The Wistar Institute
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Translational Research Institute Australia
- Tymora Analytical Operations
- Ubiquigent
- UCLA Pasarow Mass Spectrometry Laboratory
- UCLA Proteome Research Center
- Universiti Sains Malaysia
- University of Oklahoma
- University of Aberdeen
- University of Adelaide
- University of Bern
- University of Birmingham
- University of Bristol
- University of Calgary
- University of California, Davis
- University of California, Irvine School of Medicine
- University of Cambridge
- University of Cologne
- University of Dundee
- University of Edinburgh
- University of Florida Interdisciplinary Center for Biotechnology Research
- University of Gothenburg
- University of Heidelberg
- University of Helsinki
- University of Hong Kong
- University of Kentucky
- University of Lausanne
- University of Leeds
- University of Leicester
- University of Manchester
- University of Maryland
- University of Massachusetts Boston
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Mnster
- University of Nebraska-Lincoln
- University of North Carolina
- University of Oslo
- University of Oulu
- University of Oxford
- University of Pennsylvania
- University of South Dakota
- University of South Florida
- University of Texas
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University of Utah
- University of Victoria Genome British Columbia Proteomics Centre
- University of Virginia
- University of Warwick
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
- University of York
- Upstate Medical University
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University
- Vermont Genetics Network
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- vivoPharm
- VProteomics
- Wake Forest School of Medicine
- Washington University
- Waters Corporation
- Yale School of Medicine
- Zyagen
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qpirpj
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets