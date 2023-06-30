Proteomics Collaborations: A Comprehensive Review (2010-2023) with Access to Headline, Upfront, Milestone & Royalty Data

DUBLIN, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Proteomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Proteomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2023 report provides an understanding and access to the proteomics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies.

Trends in proteomics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 600 proteomics deal records and contract documents where available

The leading proteomics deals by value since 2010

Most active proteomics dealmakers since 2010

The leading proteomics partnering resources

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter proteomics partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors proteomics technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report contains links to online copies of actual proteomics deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.

For example, analyzing actual company deals and agreements allows assessment of the following:

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of proteomics dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in proteomics dealmaking since 2010, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.

Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading proteomics deals since 2010. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by big pharma, most active proteomics dealmaking companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.

Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in proteomics dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of proteomics deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of proteomics partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2010. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of proteomics partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2010. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by Proteomics partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and proteomics partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in proteomics partnering and dealmaking since 2010.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of proteomics technologies and products.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in proteomics dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Proteomics partnering over the years

2.3. Most active proteomics dealmakers

2.4. Proteomics partnering by deal type

2.5. Proteomics partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for proteomics partnering

2.6.1 Proteomics partnering headline values

2.6.2 Proteomics deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Proteomics deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Proteomics royalty rates

Chapter 3 - Leading proteomics deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top proteomics deals by value

Chapter 4 - Most active proteomics dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active proteomics dealmakers

4.3. Most active proteomics partnering company profiles

Chapter 5 - Proteomics contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Proteomics contracts dealmaking directory

Chapter 6 - Proteomics dealmaking by technology type

Appendices

Appendix 1 - Proteomics deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Proteomics deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - Proteomics deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - Proteomics deals by therapy area

Deal type definitions

Companies Mentioned

