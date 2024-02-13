Proteomics market: 39% of Market Growth is Expected in North America between 2022-2027 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The proteomics market size is set to grow by USD 21.74 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 13.05%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. North America is anticipated to fuel 39% of global market expansion during the forecast period, driven by key factors. The region benefits from a robust biotechnology sector, increased funding for research, and a focus on personalized medicine. Additionally, the prevalence of chronic diseases amplifies market growth. The US, particularly, stands out as a significant contributor, boasting a concentration of major players and well-established healthcare infrastructure. Notably, substantial investments from asset management firms further bolster protein research endeavors, particularly in areas like crystallization and crystallography, vital for structural protein determination. These dynamics underscore North America's pivotal role. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global scenario and the overall environment. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Proteomics Market 2023-2027

Product

Reagents



Instruments



Services

End-user

Clinical Diagnostics



Drug Discovery



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW).

Agilent Technologies Inc. - The company offers proteomics and Peptide Quantitation through Liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry, Jet stream Peptide, and targeted proteomics.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - The company offers Comparative Proteomics Kit I Protein Profiler Module and Comparative Proteomics Kit II Western Blot Module.

Bruker Corp. - The company offers PASEF through 4D Proteomics approaches, shotgun proteomics analysis, Proteoforms, and Protein Quantification.

The emergence of precision proteomics drives the growth of the industry. It employs advanced analytical tools to accurately identify and quantify proteins in complex biological samples. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the demand for personalized treatments further contribute to its adoption. Also, since, precision medicine evolves, it will continue to play a crucial role in unraveling disease biology and advancing drug development. Hence, such factors ensure the growth in the forecast period.

Experimental challenges in protein structure determination hinder growth.

The Global Proteomics Market is witnessing exponential growth, driven by escalating consumer demand for personalized medicines and advanced diagnostic techniques. The study of protein expression and structure, plays a pivotal role in targeted disease diagnosis and treatment. With the rise in chronic illness cases, there's an urgent need for precise and efficient healthcare solutions. Insights into disease mechanisms, enable the development of innovative therapies tailored to individual patients. This industry thrives on cutting-edge technologies that facilitate comprehensive protein analysis, from identification to functional characterization. As the healthcare industry shifts towards precision medicine, proteomics emerges as a cornerstone, promising better patient outcomes and revolutionizing disease management.

