Proteomics Market size is set to grow by USD 33.99 bilion from 2024-2028, Increasing advances in proteomics research to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The proteomics market refers to the study of proteomes, encompassing the entire set of proteins produced or modified by an organism or system. It plays a crucial role in understanding biological processes, disease mechanisms, and drug development. According to Technavio, the global proteomics market is expected to grow by USD 33.99 billion from 2024 to 2028, at a CAGR of almost 16.83%. This growth is driven by advancements in proteomics research, particularly in monitoring post-translational modifications (PTMs). However, the market faces challenges due to a shortage of trained laboratory professionals. Key players include Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global proteomics market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Reagents, Instruments, and Services), End-user (Clinical diagnostics, Drug discovery, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Applied Biomics Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biognosys AG, Bruker Corp., Cell Signaling Technology Inc., CellCarta Biosciences Inc., Creative Proteomics, DiaSorin Spa, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Geno Technology Inc., HORIBA Ltd., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, Olink Holding AB, Perkin Elmer Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The proteomics market has witnessed notable expansion in recent years, fueled by the escalating demand for sophisticated diagnostic tools and personalized medicine. A prominent trend in proteomics is the heightened attention towards monitoring post-translational modifications (PTMs) of proteins. PTMs are chemical alterations that take place after a protein is translated from its genetic code. These modifications can significantly impact a protein's function, activity, and localization, playing a vital role in regulating biological processes. Understanding PTMs offers invaluable insights into disease mechanisms and aids in creating targeted therapies. Mass spectrometry is the leading method for PTM analysis due to its ability to detect and quantify multiple PTMs within a single sample. The fascination with PTMs has instigated the emergence of new proteomics technologies and products. For instance, several companies now provide PTM-specific antibodies and kits for PTM analysis. Furthermore, there is a trend towards employing high-throughput proteomics techniques, such as shotgun proteomics, to analyze vast numbers of PTMs in a solitary experiment. The emphasis on PTMs in proteomics is anticipated to persist throughout the forecast period, stimulated by the escalating demand for personalized medicine and the necessity for superior diagnostic tools for intricate diseases. This focus will positively influence the market's expansion during the forecast period.

Proteomics is a rapidly growing market focused on identifying and understanding proteins and their functions. Key trends include drug discovery, sensitivity, and resolution in high-throughput analysis and multiplexed analysis. Data integration and analysis using informatics tools are essential for biomarker discovery and personalized medicine. Proteomics research covers protein functions, disease mechanisms, and protein-protein interactions. Proteomics technologies include mass spectrometry, protein profiling, and protein interaction analysis. Data management is crucial for handling large datasets. The market consists of segments like spectroscopy, chromatography, electrophoresis, protein microarrays, protein fractionation, and immunoassay reagents. DNA aptamers and proteomics technology advancements offer new opportunities. Scalability and reproducibility are important considerations. Antibodies, kinetics, polyclonal antibodies, species, sample types, and ELISA sandwich approach are other significant areas. Proteomics instruments and technologies continue to evolve, contributing to protein biology research and therapeutic targets in drug development.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation- Book Here!

Market Challenges

The proteomics market faces a significant challenge due to a shortage of trained laboratory professionals. This issue impacts various sectors of the proteomics industry, including research and development, manufacturing, and quality control. The root causes include insufficient awareness about proteomics as a field and the opportunities it presents to students, the rapid advancement of proteomics technologies requiring continuous skill updates, and the highly specialized nature of the field, making it difficult to find professionals with the necessary expertise. Consequently, this shortage may hinder the proteomics market's growth during the forecast period.

Proteomics market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for understanding protein-protein interactions, biomarker discovery, and therapeutic targets for drug development. Challenges in this field include the use of DNA aptamers for binding proteins, scalability, and reproducibility in Proteomics technology. The identification of interacting partners and networks in cellular processes is crucial for protein biology research. Biomarkers and therapeutic targets are essential for clinical diagnosis and healthcare expenditure. Antibodies, polyclonal and monoclonal, play a vital role in identifying variations, modifications, and protein abundances. Species and sample types add complexity to Proteomics research. Robotics, Proteomic tools, instruments, and maintenance are crucial for handling large-scale proteome analysis. Awareness and funding are essential for the industry's growth, with nanotechnology offering potential solutions. ELISA sandwich approach, kinetics, and chromatography are essential Proteomics techniques. Mass Spectroscopy, X-ray Crystallography, Protein fractionation, and Electrophoresis are instrumental in identifying protein structures and interactions. Outsourcing and services are becoming increasingly popular for cost-effective and efficient Proteomics research. Industry players are investing in funding and collaborations to stay competitive.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This proteomics market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Reagents

1.2 Instruments

1.3 Services End-user 2.1 Clinical diagnostics

2.2 Drug discovery

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)



1.1 Reagents- The proteomics market refers to the industry focused on identifying and studying proteins and their functions. This field is crucial for understanding biological processes and developing new diagnostic and therapeutic tools. Companies in this market provide proteomics services, software, and instruments. Growth is driven by increasing research funding, technological advancements, and the rising demand for personalized medicine. Key players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, and Bruker Corporation.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

Proteomics is a dynamic and rapidly evolving field focused on the large-scale study of proteins, their interactions, modifications, and functions in cells. Proteomics technology employs various techniques such as DNA aptamers, mass spectrometry, and two-dimensional gel electrophoresis to identify and quantify protein abundances, variations, and modifications. Protein-protein interactions, biomarkers, therapeutic targets, and drug development are key areas of interest in proteomics. Scalability and reproducibility are essential for high-throughput and multiplexed analysis of complex proteomic data. Proteomics plays a crucial role in understanding cellular processes, disease mechanisms, genetic disorders, and birth disorders. Proteomic data integration and analysis using informatics tools facilitate biomarker discovery and personalized medicine. Protein functions and interactions within networks are vital for understanding disease mechanisms and developing new therapeutic strategies.

Market Research Overview

Proteomics is a rapidly evolving field of molecular biology that focuses on the large-scale analysis of proteins, their interactions, modifications, and functions. Proteomics technology employs various techniques such as DNA aptamers, ELISA sandwich approach, chromatography, mass spectroscopy, X-ray crystallography, electrophoresis, and protein microarrays to study protein abundances, variations, modifications, interacting partners, networks, and cellular processes. Proteomics plays a crucial role in protein biology research, drug development, and clinical diagnosis. It offers insights into disease mechanisms, genetic disorders, and birth disorders, and aids in personalized medicine and drug discovery. Proteomics market is driven by factors such as increasing awareness, healthcare expenditure, funds, and the availability of advanced tools and instruments. Scalability and reproducibility are key challenges in proteomics research. Robotics, nanotechnology, and informatics tools are essential for addressing these challenges and improving sensitivity, resolution, and high-throughput analysis. The proteomics market is segmented into spectroscopy, chromatography, electrophoresis, protein microarrays, and protein fractionation segments. Industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and academic research are major consumers of proteomics services and instruments. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for protein functions, biomarker discovery, and protein interaction analysis.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Reagents



Instruments



Services

End-user

Clinical Diagnostics



Drug Discovery



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio