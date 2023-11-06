Proteomics market to grow by USD 21.74 billion from 2022 to 2027|Agilent Technologies Inc., Applied Biomics Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., and more among the key companies in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The proteomics market size is set to grow by USD 21.74 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 13.05%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the proteomics market include Agilent Technologies Inc., Applied Biomics Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biognosys AG, Bruker Corp., CellCarta Biosciences Inc., Creative Proteomics, DiaSorin Spa, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Geno Technology Inc., HORIBA Ltd., Merck KGaA, Olink Holding AB, Perkin Elmer Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., Cell Signaling Technology Inc., and Illumina Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the proteomics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report is segmented by Product, End-user, and Geography. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Proteomics Market 2023-2027

Proteomics Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Reagents



Instruments



Services

End-user

Clinical Diagnostics



Drug Discovery



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Vendor Offerings

Agilent Technologies Inc. - The company offers proteomics and Peptide Quantitation through Liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry, Jet stream Peptide, and targeted proteomics.

The company offers proteomics through two biomarker kits, namely, Comparative Proteomics Kit I Protein Profiler Module and Comparative Proteomics Kit II Western Blot Module. Bruker Corp. - The company offers proteomics called PASEF through 4D Proteomics approaches, shotgun proteomics analysis, Proteoforms, and Protein Quantification.

Proteomics Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The emergence of precision proteomics drives the growth of the proteomics market.

drives the growth of the proteomics market. Precision proteomics employs advanced analytical tools to accurately identify and quantify proteins in complex biological samples.

Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the demand for personalized treatments further contribute to its adoption.

Also, since, precision medicine evolves, proteomics will continue to play a crucial role in unraveling disease biology and advancing drug development.

Hence, such factors ensure the market's growth in the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Experimental challenges in protein structure determination hinder market growth.

hinder market growth. Generally, protein structure determination is a complex process that often requires multiple techniques and expertise.

However, current methods, like X-ray crystallography and NMR spectroscopy, have limitations and may not always be successful.

Detecting post-translational modifications (PTMs) and the cost and time required for protein structure determination are significant obstacles.

Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Proteomics Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist proteomics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the proteomics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the proteomics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of proteomics market vendors

