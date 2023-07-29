Proteomics market to grow by USD 21,749.32 million from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing advances in proteomics research boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The proteomics market size is set to grow by USD 21,749.32 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 13.05%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report is segmented by Product, End-user, and Geography. The reagents segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Antibodies, buffers and solutions, enzymes, kits, beads, and columns are some examples of proteomics reagents. Furthermore, these regents are used for protein purification and isolation based on specific properties, such as size, charge, or affinity. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the reagents segment of the global proteomics market. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Proteomics Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Proteomics Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Reagents



Instruments



Services

End-user

Clinical Diagnostics



Drug Discovery



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Proteomics Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the proteomics market include Agilent Technologies Inc., Applied Biomics Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biognosys AG, Bruker Corp., CellCarta Biosciences Inc., Creative Proteomics, DiaSorin Spa, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Geno Technology Inc., HORIBA Ltd., Merck KGaA, Olink Holding AB, Perkin Elmer Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., Cell Signaling Technology Inc., and Illumina Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the proteomics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings

Agilent Technologies Inc. - The company offers proteomics and Peptide Quantitation through Liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry, Jet stream Peptide, and targeted proteomics.

The company offers proteomics and Peptide Quantitation through Liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry, Jet stream Peptide, and targeted proteomics. Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - The company offers proteomics through two biomarker kits, namely, Comparative Proteomics Kit I Protein Profiler Module and Comparative Proteomics Kit II Western Blot Module.

The company offers proteomics through two biomarker kits, namely, Comparative Proteomics Kit I Protein Profiler Module and Comparative Proteomics Kit II Western Blot Module. Bruker Corp. - The company offers proteomics called PASEF through 4D Proteomics approaches, shotgun proteomics analysis, Proteoforms, and Protein Quantification.

Proteomics Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The emergence of precision proteomics drives the growth of the proteomics market.

drives the growth of the proteomics market. Precision proteomics employs advanced analytical tools to accurately identify and quantify proteins in complex biological samples.

Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the demand for personalized treatments further contribute to its adoption.

Also, since, precision medicine evolves, proteomics will continue to play a crucial role in unraveling disease biology and advancing drug development.

Hence, such factors ensure the market's growth in the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Experimental challenges in protein structure determination hinder market growth.

hinder market growth. Generally, protein structure determination is a complex process that often requires multiple techniques and expertise.

However, current methods, like X-ray crystallography and NMR spectroscopy, have limitations and may not always be successful.

Detecting post-translational modifications (PTMs) and the cost and time required for protein structure determination are significant obstacles.

Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Proteomics Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist proteomics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the proteomics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the proteomics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of proteomics market vendors

Proteomics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 21,749.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 12.53 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Applied Biomics Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biognosys AG, Bruker Corp., CellCarta Biosciences Inc., Creative Proteomics, DiaSorin Spa, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Geno Technology Inc., HORIBA Ltd., Merck KGaA, Olink Holding AB, Perkin Elmer Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., Cell Signaling Technology Inc., and Illumina Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global proteomics market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global proteomics market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Reagents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Reagents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Reagents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Reagents - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Reagents - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Instruments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Instruments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Instruments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Instruments - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Instruments - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Clinical diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Clinical diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Clinical diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Clinical diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Clinical diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Drug discovery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Drug discovery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Drug discovery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Drug discovery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Drug discovery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 79: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 115: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 119: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Bruker Corp.

Exhibit 124: Bruker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Bruker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Bruker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Bruker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Bruker Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 CellCarta Biosciences Inc.

Exhibit 129: CellCarta Biosciences Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: CellCarta Biosciences Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: CellCarta Biosciences Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Creative Proteomics

Exhibit 132: Creative Proteomics - Overview



Exhibit 133: Creative Proteomics - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Creative Proteomics - Key offerings

12.8 DiaSorin Spa

Exhibit 135: DiaSorin Spa - Overview



Exhibit 136: DiaSorin Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 137: DiaSorin Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: DiaSorin Spa - Segment focus

12.9 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 139: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 142: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 HORIBA Ltd.

Exhibit 144: HORIBA Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: HORIBA Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: HORIBA Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 147: HORIBA Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: HORIBA Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Illumina Inc.

Exhibit 149: Illumina Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Illumina Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Illumina Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 152: Illumina Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Illumina Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 154: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 155: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 157: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

12.13 Perkin Elmer Inc.

Exhibit 159: Perkin Elmer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Perkin Elmer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Perkin Elmer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Perkin Elmer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Perkin Elmer Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Promega Corp.

Exhibit 164: Promega Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Promega Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Promega Corp. - Key offerings

12.15 QIAGEN NV

Exhibit 167: QIAGEN NV - Overview



Exhibit 168: QIAGEN NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: QIAGEN NV - Key news



Exhibit 170: QIAGEN NV - Key offerings

12.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 171: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 174: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Waters Corp.

Exhibit 176: Waters Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 177: Waters Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 178: Waters Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 179: Waters Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 180: Waters Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 181: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 182: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 183: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 184: Research methodology



Exhibit 185: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 186: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 187: List of abbreviations

