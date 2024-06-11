Proteomics Market to Reach $161.9 billion, Globally, by 2035 at 14.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Proteomics Market by Component (Reagents, Instruments, and Services), and Application (Drug Discovery, Disease Diagnosis, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the "proteomics market" was valued at $32.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $161.9 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2024 to 2035.

Request Sample of the Report on Proteomics Market Forecast 2035- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1677

Prime determinants of growth

Proteomics focuses on the comprehensive analysis of proteins within a biological system. Unlike genomics, which examines the entirety of an organism's genetic material, proteomics delves into the intricate world of proteins, the functional workhorses of cells. It involves the large-scale study of the structure, function, and interactions of proteins, aiming to understand their roles in biological processes and disease states. Proteomics employs various techniques, including mass spectrometry, protein microarrays, and bioinformatics tools, to identify, quantify, and characterize proteins present in cells, tissues, or organisms.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size In 2023 $32.8 Billion Market Size In 2035 $161.9 Billion CAGR 14.20 % No. Of Pages In Report 280 Segments Covered Component, Application, And Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And LAMEA Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, The UK, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, And Rest Of LAMEA. Drivers High Adoption of Proteomics In Disease Diagnosis Rise In the Use of Proteomics for Drug Discovery and Development Increase In Research in Life Sciences. Opportunity Technological Advancement in Proteomics. Restraint High Cost of Proteomics.

2023 Recession Impact Analysis

The global recession had a significant impact on the proteomics market.

The economic uncertainty has negatively impacted the research and development activities in the proteomics market.

However, the proteomics market is expected to recover owing to high adoption of proteomics for the treatment of chronic diseases and drug discovery and development procedures.

Have a Question? Connect to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/1677

The reagents segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By component, the reagent segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period, accounting for more than three-fourths of the proteomics market revenue, owing to high use of reagents for every laboratory research work of proteomics.

The drug discovery segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By application, the drug discovery segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the proteomics market revenue. This is attributed to proteomics being widely adopted to evaluate the drug candidate in various parameters such as safety profile, efficacy, and toxicology during the preclinical trials.

For Purchase Enquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1677

North America to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By region, North America held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the proteomics market revenue. This is attributed to well-established healthcare infrastructure and rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register a noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period, owing to developing pharmaceutical industries in the region.

Leading Market Players: -

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Danaher Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Waters Corporation

Perkin Elmer Inc

Horiba Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies Inc

Li-Cor Inc

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the proteomics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as collaboration, and product launches to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research