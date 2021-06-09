Proteomics Market worth $ 73.17 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 16.50% CAGR: Verified Market Research™

Jersey City, N.J., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Proteomics Market" By Reagent (Protein Microarray Reagents, X – Ray Crystallography Reagents, Electrophoresis Reagents & Others), By Instrumentation Technology (X – Ray Crystallography, Surface Plasmon Resonance, Protein Fractionation & Others), By Software and Service (Core Proteomics Services and Bioinformatics Software and Services), By Application (Clinical Diagnostics, Drug Discovery and Other Applications), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Proteomics Market was valued at USD 21.64 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 73.17 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 16.50% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Proteomics Market Overview

A growth driver in the field of proteomics is the increased investments in R&D in the field of proteomics. A USD 37 billion for biomedical research was funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) of the United States. This funding was aimed at helping the life sciences research which tried to understand the fundamental processes by which diseases develop identification of biomarkers which signals the presence of disease, or identification of gene/protein responsible for the disease.

A grant of up to $1.5 million was provided by the Novo Nordisk Foundation to the University of Copenhagen to establish a mass spectrometry facility, which is a significant step in protein research. The Global Proteomics market is also expected to pick up pace after the steady resumption of the activities in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused a worldwide disruption in operating activities. Another growth driver of the Global Proteomics Marker is the increasing prevalence of cancer and other diseases. The ongoing research in proteomics can help doctors in understanding how proteins are reacting in a considerably dynamic environment, such as in patient with cancer.

Key Developments in Proteomics Market

MRM Proteomics Inc. partnered with Exactis Innovation in September 2018 to develop and validate a clinical proteomic test that will provide clinicians and scientists with the ability to identify immune signatures and tumor mutation profiles to better match patients with the most effective treatments.

to develop and validate a clinical proteomic test that will provide clinicians and scientists with the ability to identify immune signatures and tumor mutation profiles to better match patients with the most effective treatments. Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR), in September 2020 announced the recent acquisition of the Integrated Proteomics Pipeline (IP2) search engine and proteomics workflow software platform. IP2 was developed by Integrated Proteomics Applications Inc., a company founded by leading proteomics researcher Professor John Yates III , together with Drs. Robin Park and Tao Xu.

The major players in the market are VProteomics (India), HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), Applied Biomics, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Creative Proteomics (US), Fios Genomics Ltd. (UK), MS Bioworks LLC (US) among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Proteomics Market On the basis of Reagent, Instrumentation Technology, Software and Service, Application, End User and Geography.

Proteomics Market by Reagent

Protein Microarray Reagents



X – Ray Crystallography Reagents



Electrophoresis Reagents



Protein Fractionation Reagents



Immunoassay Reagents



Spectroscopy Reagents



Chromatography Reagents

Proteomics Market by Technology

X – Ray CrystallographySurface



Plasmon Resonance



Protein Fractionation



Electrophoresis



Protein Microarrays



Spectroscopy



Chromatography

Proteomics Market by Software and Service

Core Proteomics Services



Bioinformatics Software and Services

Proteomics Market by Application

Clinical Diagnostics



Drug Discovery



Other Applications

Proteomics Market by End User

Hospitals



Clinical Laboratories



Pharmaceutical Companies



Academic Research Laboratories



Other End Users

Proteomics Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

