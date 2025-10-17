PROTEOR Partners with Ukrainian Innovators to Deliver Life-Changing 3D-Printed Prosthetics to Ukraine

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PROTEOR, a global leader in prosthetic innovation and 3D printing for the orthotics and prosthetics (O&P) industry, has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Mariia Yelizarova – Head of Operational Excellence at TrainAI (RWS), One World Strong, and Unbroken Ukraine. Together, they will deliver advanced 3D printing technology to support veterans and civilians who have lost limbs due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The partnership, led by Dr. Mike Gorski, PhD, MBA, General Manager of PROTEOR Print, and Mariia Yelizarova, Head of Operational Excellence, TrainAI at RWS, aims to revolutionize prosthetic access and rehabilitation by introducing specialized 3D printers capable of producing definitive prosthetic components on-site in Ukraine.

"This collaboration with PROTEOR is truly transformative for Ukraine. Their support is helping us deliver high-quality, 3D-printed prosthetics to both veterans and civilians impacted by the war—quickly, efficiently, and with exceptional care," said Mariia Yelizarova, Head of Operational Excellence at TrainAI, RWS. "Together, we're not just restoring mobility; we're restoring hope and dignity to those who need it most."

Why 3D Printing Matters

Traditional prosthetics are costly and slow to produce. With PROTEOR Print's technology, a below-knee preparatory socket can be printed in as little as 90 minutes, while a definitive socket can be printed in 2–6 hours using PROTEOR's proprietary CPX-KyronMAX® material.

PROTEOR Print's filament-based process is currently the only one to meet ISO-10328 standards for definitive lower-limb 3D printing—ensuring safety, performance, and reliability.

By enabling localized, on-demand production, this initiative will:

Eliminate costly delays in traditional manufacturing and shipping

Allow frontline rehabilitation clinics to serve more patients

Provide a scalable, sustainable solution for long-term care

"At PROTEOR, we believe innovation has no borders," said Dr. Mike Gorski, General Manager of PROTEOR Print. "Partnering with our colleagues in Ukraine to create 3D-printed sockets for veterans is about more than technology—it's about restoring confidence, mobility, and dignity to those who have sacrificed so much. This collaboration with Unbroken Ukraine and One World Strong underscores our commitment to using cutting-edge innovation to serve those in need."

Partners

One World Strong Foundation : Spearheading fundraising and international coordination.

: Spearheading fundraising and international coordination. Unbroken Ukraine : Leading delivery, training, and clinical integration through the Unbroken Lviv Hospital.

: Leading delivery, training, and clinical integration through the Unbroken Lviv Hospital. PROTEOR Print: Providing hardware, materials, and technical expertise under the leadership of GM Dr. Mike Gorski.

Fundraising Goal

The coalition seeks to raise a minimum of $150,000 USD by the end of 2025. All funds will directly support the purchase, shipment, and maintenance of 3D printers and materials in Ukraine.

PROTEOR will donate:

One full 3D printing package (valued at $25,000)

Materials for every additional 3D printer funded

Travel and training costs for a one-week clinical training program in Lviv, Ukraine

To Donate or learn more:

https://www.givengain.com/project/mariia-raising-funds-for-one-world-strong-foundation-110102

Media Contacts

Mariia Yelizarova

Head of Operational Excellence, TrainAI at RWS

[email protected]

Dr. Michael Gorski, PhD, MBA

General Manager, PROTEOR Print

[email protected]

Sharon Gwynn

Marketing Operations Manager, PROTEOR USA

[email protected] | +1 (855) 450-7300 ext. 115

About PROTEOR

PROTEOR is a global innovator in prosthetic and orthotic solutions dedicated to empowering mobility through advanced technology, craftsmanship, and community support. With a presence in over 80 countries, PROTEOR continues to push the boundaries of personalized care through innovations like PROTEOR Print and the PROTEOR Digital Suite.

PROTEOR Print | USA PROTEOR Digital Suite Options | Spark Inspiration - Proteor USA

SOURCE PROTEOR