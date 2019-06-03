Proteostasis Therapeutics Announces Presentations and Hosts Educational Symposium at the 42nd European Cystic Fibrosis Conference

BOSTON, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of groundbreaking therapies to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, today announced that data from the Company's CF clinical development programs will be presented during three panel presentations at the 42nd European Cystic Fibrosis Society (ECFS) Conference on June 5-8, 2019 at the Arena and Convention Centre Liverpool in Liverpool, United Kingdom. The Company will also host an educational symposium on Wednesday, June 5th from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. BST, which will be located in Hall 1C.

The event, titled "Reshaping the Landscape of Cystic Fibrosis Treatment Options for People with Cystic Fibrosis – Novel CFTR Modulator Combinations," will feature presentations by key opinion leaders, including:

Patrick Flume, M.D.

Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics, Medical University of South Carolina

Title: The Evolving CFTR Modulator Landscape Jane Davies , M.D.

Professor of Paediatric Respirology, Imperial College School of Medicine

Title: Unmet Needs – The Patient Experience Damian Downey , M.D.

Clinical Senior Lecturer in Respiratory Medicine, Queen's University Belfast

Title: New CFTR Modulator Combinations – New Possibilities Jeffrey Beekman , Ph.D.

Associate Professor & Director of CF Research Lab of Department of Pediatrics, University Medical Center Utrecht

Title: Personalized Approach to CFTR Modulator Therapy

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Title: Initial Results Evaluating Combinations of the Novel CFTR Corrector PTI-801, Potentiator PTI-808, and Amplifier PTI-428 in CF Subjects

Presenter: Damian Downey, M.D., Clinical Senior Lecturer in Respiratory Medicine, Queen's University Belfast, Belfast, UK

Session Title: Hot off the press: new data from drug trials

Date and time: Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5:00-6:30 p.m. BST

Location: Hall 1A

Title: Initial Results Evaluating the Add-On Effect of the Novel CFTR Corrector PTI-801 in CF Subjects

Presenter: Manu Jain, M.D., Professor of Medicine (Pulmonary and Critical Care) and Pediatrics, Northwestern Medicine (Feinberg School of Medicine), Chicago, IL, US

Session Title: Hot off the press: new data from drug trials

Date and time: Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5:00-6:30 p.m. BST

Location: Hall 1A

Title: Initial Results Evaluating the Novel CFTR Corrector PTI-801, Potentiator PTI-808, and Amplifier PTI-428 in F508del Homozygous CF Subjects

Presenter: Geoffrey Gilmartin, M.D., Chief Medical Affairs Officer, Proteostasis, Boston, MA, US

Session Title: Late Breaking Science

Date and time: Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5:00-6:30 p.m. BST

Location: Hall 1C

Following the presentations at ECFS, the PTI presentations will be available on the Investor Events page in the Investors & Media section of the Company's website, www.proteostasis.com.

For more information on this meeting, visit: https://www.ecfs.eu/liverpool2019.

