Proteostasis Therapeutics Announces Presentations Highlighting its CFTR Modulators at the North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference

BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of groundbreaking therapies to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, today announced that the Company's cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators will be highlighted in five presentations at the North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference (NACFC) from October 31 – November 2, 2019 at the Nashville Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Title: Initial Results Evaluating the First in Class CFTR Amplifier, PTI-428, in Subjects with CF on

Background Treatment with Tezacaftor/Ivacaftor Presenter: Jennifer L. Taylor-Cousar, M.D., M.S.C.S., Associate Professor of Medicine

and Pediatrics, and Co-Director and CF Therapeutics Development Network Director of the Adult CF

Program at National Jewish Health Session Type: Poster Presentation Abstract No: 470 Date and time: Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 11:15 a.m.-1:45 p.m. CDT Title: Novel Amplifier-Enhanced High-Throughput Screen for G542X-CFTR PTC Suppression

Identifies Translational Read-Through Modulators with Different Profiles Presenter: Danijela Dukovski, Senior Scientist and Project Lead, Proteostasis Therapeutics Session Type: Poster Presentation Abstract No: 518 Date and time: Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 11:15 a.m.-1:45 p.m. CDT Title: Evaluation of Novel CFTR Modulator Combinations of the Corrector PTI-801, Potentiator

PTI-808, and Amplifier PTI-428 in CF Subjects Presenter: Patrick Flume, M.D., Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics, Medical University of South

Session Type: Oral Presentation Session Title: New & Emerging Therapies to Correct the Basic Defect Date and time: Friday, November 1, 2019 from 2:15-3:35 p.m. CDT Title: Current Status of the Proteostasis Therapeutics CFTR Modulator Development Program Presenter: Patrick Flume, M.D., Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics, Medical University of South

Carolina Session Type: Symposium Presentation Session Title: CFTR Modulators: Current Progress & Future Challenges Date and time: Friday, November 1, 2019 from 10:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. CDT

For more information on this meeting, visit: https://www.nacfconference.org/Home/

About Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing. Headquartered in Boston, MA, the Proteostasis Therapeutics team focuses on identifying therapies that restore protein function. For more information, visit www.proteostasis.com.

Safe Harbor

To the extent that statements in this release are not historical facts, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "aim," "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements made in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected presentations at an upcoming conference. Forward-looking statements made in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and we, therefore cannot assure you that our plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the potential of our proprietary combination therapies for the treatment of CF, the potential benefit of our proprietary combination therapies to patients, expected timing of patient enrollment in, data from, the completion of, our clinical studies and cohorts for our clinical programs, including our planned Phase 2 program and initiation of a pivotal or registrational study, the possibility final or future results from our drug candidate trials (including, without limitation, longer duration studies) do not achieve positive results or are materially and negatively different from or not indicative of the preliminary results reported by the Company (noting that these results are based on a small number of patients and small data set), uncertainties inherent in the execution and completion of clinical trials (including, without limitation, the possibility that FDA or other regulatory agency comments delay, change or do not permit trial commencement, or intended label, or the FDA or other regulatory agency requires us to run cohorts sequentially or conduct additional cohorts or pre-clinical or clinical studies), in the enrollment of CF patients in our clinical trials in a competitive clinical environment, in the timing of availability of trial data, in the results of the clinical trials, in possible adverse events from our trials, in the actions of regulatory agencies, in the endorsement, if any, by therapeutic development arms of CF patient advocacy groups (and the maintenance thereof), in the commercialization and acceptance of new therapies globally, and those set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

