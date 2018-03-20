Proteostasis Therapeutics Announces Withdrawal of Equity Offering Due to Market Conditions

About Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing. Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, the Proteostasis Therapeutics team focuses on identifying therapies that restore protein function. In addition to its multiple programs in cystic fibrosis, Proteostasis Therapeutics has formed a collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions as well as risks and uncertainties inherent in Proteostasis' business, including those described in the company's periodic filings with the SEC. The events and circumstances reflected in the company's forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information on risks facing Proteostasis can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's periodic reports, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 available on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. Except as required by applicable law, the company does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

CONTACTS:

Investors:

David Pitts

Argot Partners

212.600.1902

david@argotpartners.com

Media:

David Rosen

Argot Partners

212.600.1902

david.rosen@argotpartners.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/proteostasis-therapeutics-announces-withdrawal-of-equity-offering-due-to-market-conditions-300617202.html

SOURCE Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc.