Proteotype Diagnostics Selected for EU-Funded HER-CARE Doctoral Network, Signalling Growing Research Leadership in Precision Oncology

CAMBRIDGE, England, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Proteotype Diagnostics Ltd announced its selection as an industrial beneficiary in the HER-CARE Marie Skłodowska-Curie Doctoral Network (MSCA-DN), a European research initiative focused on improving outcomes for patients with hereditary and early-stage breast cancer.

This appointment marks a significant milestone for Proteotype, reflecting the continued maturation of its research and translational capabilities, positioning the company among a distinguished group of cancer research institutions across Europe.

Supervisory team (left to right): Dr. Yen Tan, Dr. Emma Yates, Dr. Klaus Kratochwill

The HER-CARE consortium includes the Karolinska Institutet, University of Cambridge, Institute of Cancer Research (London), Institut Gustave Roussy, Netherlands Cancer Institute (NKI), and the Medical University of Vienna, among others. The programme unites academic, clinical, and industry partners to train the next generation of researchers while advancing innovation in hereditary and early-onset breast cancer. It integrates genomics, proteomics, imaging, and clinical data science to improve early detection, risk assessment, and treatment strategies.

As part of the network, Proteotype will recruit a doctoral candidate to undertake a three-year PhD project focused on the development and validation of circulating proteomic biomarkers for early breast cancer detection and prediction of treatment response. The project will explore how proteomic biomarker signatures can be integrated with clinical and epidemiological data to improve prediction of treatment response, particularly in patients undergoing neoadjuvant therapies. The work aims to support more personalised treatment strategies and, over time, enable more precise and less invasive care pathways.

The doctoral researcher will be employed by Proteotype Diagnostics and enrolled at the Medical University of Vienna, where Dr. Yen Tan will serve as the primary academic supervisor, with co-supervision from Dr. Klaus Kratochwill. The project builds on Proteotype's proprietary proteomic biomarker platform, which measures amino-acid–resolved protein signatures in blood samples and has demonstrated strong performance in detecting early-stage (Stage I–II) breast cancer, as well as predicting and monitoring response to cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitors (CDK4/6i).

This work expands on Proteotype's ongoing clinical research, including the UK-based INTENTION study, which is evaluating the company's blood-based test for its ability to identify patients likely to respond to CDK4/6 inhibitor therapy in the adjuvant setting. While these therapies have transformed treatment for many patients with hormone receptor–positive breast cancer, a significant proportion do not benefit, and there is currently no validated method to predict response in advance.

Dr. Emma Yates, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Proteotype Diagnostics, said:

"We're delighted to join the HER-CARE doctoral network and to work closely with leading academic partners such as the Medical University of Vienna. This project represents an important step in advancing our proteomic biomarker platform, with the goal of improving early cancer detection and enabling more precise, data-driven treatment decisions."

Dr. Yen Tan, Medical University of Vienna, said: "This collaboration provides an important opportunity to integrate advanced proteomic biomarkers with clinical and epidemiological data to improve prediction of treatment response in early breast cancer. By aligning academic insight with industry innovation, we can accelerate the translation of these approaches into clinically meaningful strategies for personalised patient care"

Recruitment for the PhD position is underway, with the successful candidate expected to start in autumn 2026.

HER-CARE is funded by the European Union's Horizon Europe programme under the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions.

About Proteotype Diagnostics Ltd

Proteotype is a pioneering diagnostics company dedicated to the development of advanced multi-cancer early detection and personalised medicine tests that measure the host response to tumour development. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive research, Proteotype aims to revolutionise cancer diagnostics and improve early detection, ultimately enhancing patient outcomes and survival rates.

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