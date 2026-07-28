Protera Achieves Three Expert Competencies for SAP Solutions, Reinforcing Leadership in Enterprise SAP Transformation

CHICAGO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protera, a leading SAP-focused cloud modernization and AI-enabled managed services provider, today announced it has achieved the Expert competency in SAP Business AI Platform, SAP Business Data Cloud and SAP Cloud ERP Private. SAP's Competency Framework is designed to boost focus on customer lifetime value and customer outcomes, helping companies to find the partner that best fits their digital transformation journey towards becoming an Autonomous Enterprise.

Expert is the highest tier within SAP's Competency Framework, demonstrating that Protera has consistently delivered exceptional client outcomes while developing specialized capabilities across these SAP solutions. The achievement furthers Protera's position as a trusted advisor for organizations modernizing their SAP landscapes.

"These Expert competencies represent much more than designations, they reflect who we are as a company." said Michael BeDell, CEO of Protera. "We've invested heavily in our people, our intellectual property, and our partnership with SAP because we believe our customers deserve a partner that's already prepared for what's next."

Solution Expertise

The Expert competency recognizes Protera's demonstrated capabilities across three SAP solutions:

SAP Business AI Platform

The Expert competency for SAP Business AI Platform validates Protera's technical expertise in architecting, implementing, and optimizing SAP Business AI and the broader platform capabilities to help organizations integrate, extend, and modernize their SAP landscapes. Protera deploys enterprise-wide AI automation by connecting data, analytics workflows, and operational systems into a single, intelligence-driven fabric, helping clients work smarter and faster.

SAP Business Data Cloud

Protera architects solutions on SAP BDC that deliver unified access to trusted data across SAP and third-party landscapes, eliminating silos and enabling real-time, data-driven decisions. The Expert competency acknowledges Protera's ability to work with customers to ensure continuity of existing data and align on quantifiable business value.

SAP Cloud ERP Private

Protera transforms SAP landscapes using an automation-driven methodology, including discovery, analysis, planning, execution, hypercare, and a seamless transition into ongoing managed services. Incorporating SAP- and cloud-native tools alongside their ProDiscovery and ProMigrate automation suite, Protera can help deliver near-zero downtime migrations, with a 100% success rate.

"These achievements reinforce that Protera's strategy, product development, and portfolio offerings align with SAP's direction, delivering the cloud, data, and AI capabilities our clients need to gain real business value from SAP transformations," said Jatin Oza, Protera's VP of Application Transformation.

Expanding SAP Achievements & Offerings

Achievement of the Expert competencies builds on a series of other recent SAP milestones for Protera—including its participation in the SAP PartnerEdge® Build and Sell tracks and the launch of Protera Partnerportal on SAP Store. With these accomplishments, Protera continues to act as a leader in the partner ecosystem with expert advisory and implementation services.

About Protera

Protera is a global SAP cloud modernization and AI-enabled managed services provider, helping enterprises transform their SAP environments through automation, deep technical expertise, and outcome-driven delivery.

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Media contact: Megan Sharkey, VP of Marketing

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