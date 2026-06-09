Protera Advances SAP Partnership with SAP PartnerEdge Build and Sell Tracks and Partnerportal Availability on SAP Store

CHICAGO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protera, a leading SAP-focused cloud modernization and managed services provider, today announced a series of major milestones that deepen its partnership with SAP and reinforce its position as a trusted advisor for enterprise SAP transformation initiatives.

Protera has joined both the SAP PartnerEdge® Build and Sell tracks and introduced Protera Partnerportal on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Together, these achievements strengthen Protera's ability to help customers modernize SAP environments faster and simplify cloud transformation journeys.

Protera combines SAP resale capabilities with proprietary automation, AI-driven discovery, and deep SAP operational expertise. Customers can now engage Protera across the full SAP lifecycle—from strategy and business case development to migration, optimization, and ongoing managed services—through a single partner relationship.

"Joining the SAP PartnerEdge Build and Sell tracks and bringing Protera Partnerportal to SAP Store represents a major milestone for our organization and customers alike," said Frank Powell, Chief Strategy Officer at Protera. "They reinforce our ability to combine commercial flexibility, deep technical expertise, and automation-driven delivery to help clients modernize SAP environments with greater speed, confidence, and efficiency."

SAP PartnerEdge® Build Track

Aligning with Protera's focus on driving meaningful process modernizations for its customers leveraging SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), Protera has joined the SAP PartnerEdge® Build track. As Protera continues to develop prebuilt SAP BTP accelerators within the TeraAI suite, this partnership provides a commercial framework to distribute its innovative, SAP-certified solutions at scale.

The SAP PartnerEdge® Build track provides Protera with a toolkit of SAP BTP enablers, including developer licenses, APIs and prebuilt connectors, and low-code/no-code development tools, to deliver solutions governed by SAP best practices and incorporating current SAP BTP capabilities. The track enables Protera to accelerate process optimization and modernization for clients, delivering quantifiable business value in condensed timeframes.

SAP PartnerEdge® Sell Track

Recognizing the value of full lifecycle SAP solutions for our clients, Protera joined the SAP PartnerEdge® Sell track, which both furthers Protera's partnership with SAP and helps enable Protera to provide end-to-end service offerings to our clients, specifically, SAP Cloud ERP and related SAP licensing.

With the SAP PartnerEdge® Sell track, Protera supports the entire customer journey: strategic advisory, solution design, licensing, migration, and ongoing management & modernization. Clients benefit from a seamless experience and reduced complexity, eliminating the need for handoffs between multiple vendors and streamlining SAP transformations.

Protera Partnerportal on SAP Store

Protera Partnerportal is now available on SAP Store, the online marketplace for solutions from SAP and its partners. SAP Store provides access to innovative solutions that complement and extend SAP applications using validated solutions designed to accelerate innovation.

Built on SAP BTP, Protera Partnerportal is a cloud-based, mobile-friendly portal, designed to seamlessly integrate with back-end SAP systems, streamline client collaboration, and enable e-commerce capabilities. Protera Partnerportal is native to SAP and runs side-by-side with other SAP applications, which eliminates the need to replicate data onto other platforms. Key features include:

Access order history, order status, product catalog, and invoices through a user-friendly, mobile-ready interface.





Create orders with real-time confirmation and error handling from SAP solutions, including real-time production availability information.





Avoid downstream errors with data validation at the point of entry, reducing time spent resolving errors and ensuring a smoother, faster order fulfillment process.

"Partnerportal on SAP Store reinforces our commitment to delivering SAP-native innovation that streamlines operations, improves efficiency, and enhances the customer experience," said Powell.

A Unified Model for SAP Transformation

With joining the SAP PartnerEdge® Build and Sell tracks and Protera Partnerportal on SAP Store, Protera delivers a comprehensive engagement model designed to simplify enterprise SAP modernization end-to-end.

Customers benefit from:

A single partner for SAP licensing, implementation, modernization, and managed services

Faster deployment timelines through automation and pre-configured frameworks

Greater commercial flexibility and transparency

Continuous optimization and operational support post-go-live

Accelerated innovation through AI and SAP BTP-enabled solutions

"This marks a major milestone for Protera and our partnership with SAP," said Mike BeDell, CEO of Protera. "Joining the SAP PartnerEdge Build and Sell tracks strengthens our ability to deliver innovative, automation-driven solutions, giving customers a faster, simpler path to modernization. The availability of Protera Partnerportal further expands how customers can immediately benefit from our SAP-focused innovation."

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

About Protera

Protera is a global SAP cloud modernization and managed services provider, helping enterprises transform their SAP environments through automation, deep technical expertise, and outcome-driven delivery.

Media Contact:

Megan Sharkey, VP of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE PROTERA