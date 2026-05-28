Protera Earns AWS MSP Designation, Delivering Proven Expertise Across the Full AWS Cloud Lifecycle

AI-powered ProSuite platform and deep AWS expertise enable faster, lower-risk cloud modernization for enterprises

CHICAGO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protera, a global leader in enterprise cloud modernization and managed services, today announced it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) designation. The recognition validates Protera's ability to deliver comprehensive, outcome-driven cloud services across the entire AWS cloud lifecycle — from planning and migration to ongoing operations and continuous optimization.

A Legacy of AWS Leadership

AWS Partner Advanced Tier Services Badge

The AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program recognizes AWS Partners that demonstrate excellence in delivering end-to-end cloud solutions. Protera became the first MSP to run production SAP workloads on AWS in 2012, establishing an early track record of innovation. Since then, the company has significantly expanded its partnership with AWS, strengthening its ability to help joint customers migrate quickly, minimize disruption, and unlock value from secure, scalable, and future-ready cloud environments.

Intelligent Cloud Services, Powered by ProSuite™

Protera's ongoing commitment to enhancing the client experience played a key role in achieving this designation. Central to this effort is ProSuite™, its patent-pending AI-powered enterprise services platform. ProSuite unifies intelligent discovery, automated migration, predictive operational insights, and continuous governance into a single platform, enabling organizations to modernize complex IT environments while maintaining uninterrupted business operations.

For customers, Protera's AWS MSP designation, combined with its ProSuite platform, delivers a fundamentally different managed services experience:

End-to-end lifecycle ownership from migration through continuous optimization





from migration through continuous optimization Predictive issue prevention reducing downtime and operational risk





reducing downtime and operational risk Faster cloud adoption and time-to-value through automation and AI-driven insights





through automation and AI-driven insights Continuous cost and performance optimization maximizing return on cloud investments





maximizing return on cloud investments Greater transparency and governance across cloud and on-premises environments

Executive Perspectives

"Organizations no longer need to choose between innovation and stability," said Mike BeDell, CEO of Protera. "With Protera, they can modernize faster while maintaining continuity for business users. By combining our AWS capabilities with ProSuite's AI-driven intelligence, we reduce disruption, improve performance, and continuously optimize cloud environments in ways that were not possible with legacy models. That's ultimately what this designation represents."

Commitment to Customer Outcomes

Protera's AWS MSP designation underscores its commitment to delivering intelligent, outcome-driven cloud services. By combining deep AWS expertise with the capabilities of the ProSuite platform and a relentless focus on customer outcomes, Protera helps organizations modernize faster, reduce complexity, improve performance, and continuously drive value from their cloud investments.

To learn more about Protera's AWS capabilities and managed services, visit www.protera.com/aws.

About Protera

Protera is a globally SAP-certified Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud migration and enterprise managed service provider offering a full suite of modern cloud, modern ERP, and modern work solutions. For more information, visit www.protera.com.

Media Contact

Megan Sharkey, Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE PROTERA