Protera Acquires Redfig to Expand Enterprise IT Modernization Capabilities

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protera, a global leader in IT modernization and enterprise cloud services, today announced the acquisition of Redfig, an industry innovator in business transformation with a deep history in SAP application development, data integration, and intelligent automation. This acquisition expands Protera's service capabilities and accelerates its mission to deliver superior business outcomes through innovation, automation, and transformation.

Protera and Redfig

"Redfig's deep experience in SAP BTP and application management services perfectly complements our mission to help enterprises modernize and innovate in the cloud," said Michael BeDell, CEO of Protera. "Together, we're expanding our portfolio to provide a suite of AI automation services that are unmatched in the industry and bring AI-driven, data-integrated capabilities to our clients to redefine what's possible in enterprise transformation."

With the addition of Redfig, Protera will offer customers a broad range of solutions, from enterprise AI automation, custom SAP applications and intelligent workflows to end-to-end data platform integrations. The acquisition also provides a foundation for expanding Protera's capabilities around BDC (Business Data Cloud), Clean Core initiatives and additional functional capabilities. The combined strength of Protera's managed cloud services and Redfig's deep business transformation expertise enables customers to optimize operations, accelerate digital transformation, and achieve measurable business impact.

"Redfig and Protera share a commitment to helping customers achieve meaningful business outcomes," said Olavo C. Figueiredo, CEO of Redfig. "By bringing together our SAP BTP and AI capabilities with Protera's global cloud leadership, we can accelerate transformation and deliver greater value at scale."

Redfig was among the earliest pioneers in the SAP BTP ecosystem and is an SAP Build Partner, certified to design and deploy SAP applications. Two of Redfig's innovative solutions are already available on the SAP Store: Redfig Partnerportal and Redfig Partnerflow .

"With the rapid acceleration of AI, the ability to harness enterprise data is fast becoming a competitive differentiator. Protera's leadership in cloud and infrastructure, paired with Redfig's expertise in data, platform engineering, and AI gives customers a clear path to build, automate, and scale faster," said Matthew C. Reddy, CTO of Redfig. "Together, we're building the foundation for the next era of innovation."

About Protera

Founded in 1998, Protera is a globally SAP-certified, Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) cloud migration and enterprise managed service provider offering a full suite of modern cloud, modern ERP, and modern work solutions.

Learn more at www.protera.com.

About Redfig

Founded in 2019, Redfig LLC is a technology innovation firm focused on helping enterprises advance their operations through cutting-edge solutions, data modernization, and AI-driven automation. Redfig specializes in designing and integrating enterprise-grade applications across SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), SAP ERP, and other cloud-native platforms, enabling organizations to streamline processes, enhance decision-making, and accelerate digital transformation for customers worldwide.

Media Contact

Megan Sharkey, Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE PROTERA