Protera Announces Michael BeDell as Chief Executive Officer
Former CEO of NTT Managed Services, North America and Secure-24 appointed to lead Protera as CEO
Sep 07, 2021, 08:00 ET
CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protera announced today that its board of directors has appointed technology industry leader Michael (Mike) BeDell as its new chief executive officer effective immediately. BeDell will also join the Protera board of directors.
"I am excited to lead the next generation of Protera, continuing our growth and extending our comprehensive SAP and cloud modernization services," said BeDell. "Protera's rich history and success has been driven by the expertise and commitment of our global team in providing the highest level of service to our clients. Protera was the first to run SAP in production on public cloud. I look forward to leading us into the next phase of innovation and growth for the enterprise."
BeDell has more than 30 years of enterprise IT executive experience at Secure-24, KPMG, Oracle, USi, and AT&T. Prior to Protera, BeDell was chief executive of NTT Managed Services North America as well as CEO of Secure-24, where under his six-year leadership, sales rose annually by double digits.
BeDell succeeds former CEO, Dean Adamopoulos. Adamopoulos will remain on the board of directors, along with Protera founder and President, Patrick Osterhaus.
About Protera Technologies
For over 20 years, our mission has been to enable SAP-centric enterprises to achieve their transformation objectives with improved value, increased quality, and reduced risk. The Protera FlexBridge™ platform helps customers save up to 50% of the time and cost to transform and manage SAP and related IT applications on Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services.
Protera is a global SAP® partner certified in Hosting, Cloud, Application Management, Global Outsourcing, and SAP HANA Operations Services. Visit protera.com for more information, or call (877) 707-7683.
