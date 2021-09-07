Protera Announces Michael BeDell as Chief Executive Officer

Former CEO of NTT Managed Services, North America and Secure-24 appointed to lead Protera as CEO Tweet this

BeDell has more than 30 years of enterprise IT executive experience at Secure-24, KPMG, Oracle, USi, and AT&T. Prior to Protera, BeDell was chief executive of NTT Managed Services North America as well as CEO of Secure-24, where under his six-year leadership, sales rose annually by double digits.

BeDell succeeds former CEO, Dean Adamopoulos. Adamopoulos will remain on the board of directors, along with Protera founder and President, Patrick Osterhaus.

About Protera Technologies

For over 20 years, our mission has been to enable SAP-centric enterprises to achieve their transformation objectives with improved value, increased quality, and reduced risk. The Protera FlexBridge™ platform helps customers save up to 50% of the time and cost to transform and manage SAP and related IT applications on Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services.



Protera is a global SAP® partner certified in Hosting, Cloud, Application Management, Global Outsourcing, and SAP HANA Operations Services. Visit protera.com for more information, or call (877) 707-7683.

