Protera Health Partners with SSM Health at Work to Expand Access to High-Quality, Digital Musculoskeletal Care for Employer Clients

Partnership delivers physician-led digital MSK care, streamlined access to in-person specialty services, along with improved cost control, productivity, and outcomes

TROY, Mich, and ST. LOUIS, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protera Health, a physician-led, multidisciplinary musculoskeletal (MSK) care company, and SSM Health at Work, the employer solutions division of SSM Health, have announced a new partnership to expand access to high-quality MSK care for SSM Health at Work's employer partners. The partnership will help employers improve employee access to care, reduce avoidable costs, and support healthier, more productive workforces—while enabling streamlined coordination with SSM Health for in-person specialty care when clinically appropriate.

Musculoskeletal conditions are among the most common and costly drivers of healthcare utilization and lost productivity for employers. Through this partnership, eligible employees will have access to Protera Health's comprehensive digital MSK program, designed to deliver evidence-based care with a personalized, outcomes-focused experience. The program integrates digital care delivery with a coordinated pathway to high-quality in-person services through SSM Health, when needed.

"Employers want better access, better outcomes, and better cost control—and they want partners who can deliver all three," said James Meacham, Vice President Direct to Employer and Affiliated Partnerships, SSM Health at Work. "By partnering with Protera Health, we can offer our employer clients an MSK solution that's clinically robust, easy for employees to use, and aligned with the high-quality care delivery SSM Health is known for."

The Protera Health program includes physician-led oversight and a multidisciplinary care model that can include physical therapy, care navigation, and personalized support—centered on improving function, reducing pain, and restoring activity safely and efficiently. The program aims to improve access to care while helping employers reduce unnecessary downstream utilization and support faster return to productivity.

"SSM Health at Work is focused on meeting employers where they are—with solutions that improve the health of their employees and the performance of their organizations," said Deanna Hahn, Director of Operations, SSM Health at Work. "This partnership strengthens our ability to proactively address MSK issues early, guide employees to the right care at the right time and coordinate seamlessly with in-person services when needed."

"Protera Health was built to solve a core problem in MSK care: fragmented treatment that leads to avoidable costs of care," said Dr. Eric Makhni, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Protera Health. "Partnering with SSM Health at Work allows us to deliver an end-to-end MSK care experience that improves access and outcomes while delivering on cost control—and a clear pathway into SSM Health for in-person specialty care when appropriate."

About Protera Health

Protera Health helps health plans, employers, and value-based organizations reduce musculoskeletal (MSK) care costs through a physician-led, multidisciplinary digital solution. The program stands out for its robust clinical model, individualized treatment driven by Patient Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs), and in-network delivery (no PMPM or administrative fees). For integrated delivery networks and health systems, Protera Health leverages existing clinical services for in-person treatment, when appropriate. To learn more, visit proterahealth.com.

About SSM Health at Work

SSM Health at Work is the employer solutions division of SSM Health, lowering healthcare costs by providing integrated workforce health services that improve access, productivity, and overall employee well–being. With dozens of Direct to Employer clinics in Wisconsin, the program partners with organizations across industries to deliver customized solutions that enhance workforce health, safety, and performance. Learn more at www.ssmhealth.com/ssm-health-at-work.

