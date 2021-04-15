Protera Selected as a Preferred Partner for SAP on Azure Migrations

Since 1998, Protera has the advanced skills and technologies to migrate and modernize SAP environments on the cloud, whether moving as-is or fully transforming to SAP S/4HANA.

"Being chosen as a Microsoft Preferred Partner validates Protera's advanced technologies and commitment to our customers transforming their SAP systems on Microsoft Azure with Protera FlexBridge®," said Dean Adamopoulos, CEO, Protera Technologies. "We provide our customers with a highly automated, intelligent migration and management platform that offers the agility, transparency, and expertise required to drive success with SAP and surrounding systems on Azure. The speed to market and access to the latest reporting features provides our customers with an enormous competitive advantage."

Protera offers a clear pathway to SAP and SAP S/4HANA on Azure with the following suite of solutions:

SAP on Azure Transformation Assessment Customers currently running SAP use the Protera FlexBridge® platform to generate and validate their transformation plans to Azure, whether As-Is, SAP HANA or SAP S/4HANA. Includes current state analysis, methodology, risks, costs, timeline and remediation recommendations.

Intelligent SAP on Azure Transformation Quickly and securely migrate and optimize your SAP and related applications on Azure with Protera FlexBridge®. Migrate at up to 3x the speed and 30%-50% lower cost and prepare your environment for an upgrade to SAP S/4HANA.

Managed SAP on Azure Services Run SAP and related systems on Azure at lower costs, increased performance, higher service levels, greater visibility, and better security using Protera FlexBridge®.

The Preferred Partner status extends Protera's status as a Gold Cloud Platform Partner with an SAP on Azure Advanced Specialization. Protera will continue to work with Microsoft on Azure-related components and integrations for Protera FlexBridge®, go-to-market initiatives, co-selling and delivery, as well as leveraging the partner ecosystem for scaling and sustainable growth.

"SAP customers are looking to accelerate their transformation journey to cloud and SAP S/4HANA, enabling them to bring new innovations to market, increase agility and resilience by using Microsoft Azure," said Joao Couto, Vice President, SAP Business Unit at Microsoft. "Protera, a longstanding Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform Partner, is uniquely positioned to help in this area with their innovative migration and management platform, Protera FlexBridge ®. As a result, Microsoft has chosen Protera as a Preferred Partner for migrating SAP to the Azure Cloud. This agreement provides customers with an intelligent, highly automated SAP transformation journey, as well as the expertise to optimize the management of SAP and surrounding systems on the Azure Cloud."



To learn more about how Protera and Microsoft can help any business that uses SAP solutions to transform intelligently, please contact Protera at [email protected].

About Protera Technologies

For over 20 years, our mission has been to enable SAP-centric enterprises to achieve their transformation objectives with improved value, increased quality, and reduced risk. The Protera FlexBridge™ platform helps customers save up to 50% of the time and cost to transform and manage SAP and related IT applications on the cloud.

Protera is a global SAP® partner certified in Hosting, Cloud, Application Management, Global Outsourcing, and SAP HANA Operations Services. Visit protera.com for more information, or call (877) 707-7683.

SOURCE Protera Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.protera.com

