Proteris Compliance Solutions Launches Advanced Forms Management System

New product streamlines compliance and document management for finance companies, product providers, and administrators

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Proteris Compliance Solutions (Proteris) is a leading provider of compliance services for finance companies, product providers, and administrators in the automotive, marine, powersport, and RV industries. Today, the company announced the launch of its Proteris Forms Management System, allowing product providers and administrators to house, organize, and manage consumer forms and supporting documents in a searchable database.

With this announcement, Proteris expands its proprietary software platform, the Proteris Portal, to include both the Proteris Compliance Hub and the new Proteris Forms Management System. The Proteris Compliance Hub is the simplest and most efficient platform for submitting forms and marketing materials for approval by finance companies. The addition of the Proteris Forms Management System furthers Proteris' mission to simplify and streamline the entire financial compliance process. The new Proteris Forms Management System is the only forms database that fully aligns with the Forms Database Minimum Standards approved by the Guaranteed Asset Protection Alliance (GAPA), Service Contract Industry Council (SCIC), and the Motor Vehicle Protection Products Association (MVPPA).

With the Proteris Forms Management System, product providers and administrators are relieved of the administrative complexities associated with form storage and management, version control, status tracking, retrieval of critical product information, and compiling supporting documentation for each form. The Proteris Forms Management System automates all those functions and presents documents and information in a simple, easily searchable platform.

Key features of the Proteris Forms Management System for product providers and administrators :

Centralized consumer forms library

Secure storage and management of supporting documents, including licenses, registrations, insurance policies, surety bonds, proof of net worth, state filings and approvals, and AM Best ratings

Status tracking for forms' state approvals, lender approvals, and active or inactive status

Product information, including product coverages, permissible states for use, cancellation fees, and refund calculation methodology

Contact information for finance companies

Seamless integration into the Proteris Compliance Hub to seek lender approvals for forms stored in the Proteris Forms Management System

The Proteris Forms Management System helps finance companies avoid funding inactive consumer forms, ensure refund calculations meet contractual requirements, easily resolve discrepancies with administrators, and prepare for audits and examinations.

Key features of the Proteris Forms Management System for finance companies :

Access to product providers' and administrators' consumer forms all in one place

Form-specific displays of important information, including product coverages, permissible states for use, cancellation fees, refund calculation methodology, and financial assurance documentation

Automated notifications when new forms are uploaded to the Forms Management System

Status tracking for forms submitted for compliance reviews

Contact information for product providers and administrators at your fingertips

"Our Forms Management System empowers finance companies, product providers, and administrators to streamline compliance and document management," said Zack Pechter, CEO of Proteris Compliance Solutions. "By simplifying these processes, we help our clients achieve better compliance outcomes and focus on serving their customers."

Zack Pechter described the new offering as dovetailing with Proteris' existing services. "Our new Forms Management System complements and enhances the Proteris Compliance Hub, advancing our mission of providing simple, effective, and affordable compliance solutions to lenders, providers, and administrators."

For more information, please visit www.ProterisCompliance.com.

About Proteris Compliance Solutions

Proteris Compliance Solutions is a premier provider of compliance solutions for automotive, marine, powersport, and RV finance companies. Through its proprietary software, Proteris reviews and approves voluntary protection product forms and marketing materials on behalf of lenders, ensuring compliance with applicable laws and business requirements. Proteris also stores and manages consumer forms and their supporting documents, simplifying and streamlining the entire compliance process for lenders, product providers, and administrators. Proteris is dedicated to delivering efficient, user-friendly solutions that empower financial institutions to better serve their customers.

SOURCE Proteris Compliance Solutions