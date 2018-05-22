ProterixBio Presents Results from Multiple COPD Clinical Studies at the American Thoracic Society International Conference

One presentation, "Prospective Evaluation of Algorithms Based on Blood Biomarkers as Guides for COPD Assessment and Risk Stratification," highlighted that blood biomarker based algorithms associate with propensity for future exacerbations, indicating that advanced molecular assessments may improve the characterization of a patient's disease activity in advance of potentially avoidable events.

A second presentation focused on results from an ancillary study as part of the SubPopulations and Intermediate Outcome Measures in COPD Study (SPIROMICS). An analysis of samples from a subset of the cohort provides evidence that algorithms based on combinations of blood biomarkers may help identify early stage patients based on their disease activity.

A third presentation reported results from a study performed in collaboration with the Veterans Administration. Veterans are at particularly high risk with three times the rate of overall disease with increased severe disease related events compared to the general population. Here, algorithms utilizing blood biomarkers showed potential for identifying the frequent severe exacerbator phenotype and may enhance the description of severe exacerbations.

"Our results show that combinations of blood-based biomarkers can be used to help characterize important disease activity in a range of COPD patients," explained Brett P. Masters, Sc.D., chief technology officer of ProterixBio.

"There is an unmet need for quantitative, biological measures of disease activity in COPD," said Michael F. Miller, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of ProterixBio. "These latest results build on our previous findings and further strengthen the evidence supporting advanced molecular assessments to impact clinical care and therapeutics development."

"Exacerbations contribute significantly to the morbidity and mortality of COPD," said Dr. Gerard Criner, Professor and Chair of the Department of Thoracic Medicine and Surgery at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University. "The current study results highlight the potential of molecular signatures to better assess a patient's disease activity. Integrating assessments such as these into patient care programs can ultimately lead to improved outcomes and patient quality of life."

About ProterixBio

ProterixBio develops and commercializes disease management solutions that integrate novel molecular assessments with analytics to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of chronic disease care. The company is dedicated to leveraging its innovative approach and differentiated expertise to build transformative disease management platforms. ProterixBio's initial focus is on pulmonary diseases such as COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). According to World Health Organization estimates, 65 million people worldwide have moderate or severe COPD, and COPD will become the third leading cause of death by 2030 unless urgent action is taken. ProterixBio is headquartered in Billerica, Mass. For additional information, please visit www.proterixbio.com.

