Proterra and Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation to Develop All-Electric Chassis MT50e for Electric Delivery Truck Applications

BURLINGAME, Calif., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Proterra, a leading innovator in heavy-duty electric transportation, and Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) announced a collaboration to develop the MT50e, a new all-electric delivery truck chassis. The MT50e will be on display at the upcoming NTEA Work Truck Show, March 4-6 in Indianapolis.

Built on FCCC's legendary MT platform, the MT50e will feature a Proterra® battery system with 226 kWh of energy capacity and an all-electric, zero-emission drive system. The all-electric chassis can support a GVWR of 16,000 to 23,000 pounds, with no reduction in cargo volume capacity. The vehicle is designed to enable more than 125 miles driving range and can fully charge in three hours with SAE J1772 CCS DC fast charging.

"The new MT-50e blends the earth-friendly and efficient performance of an electric vehicle with the undisputed strength and ruggedness that's made FCCC the most reliable chassis on the market," said Mike Stark, Product Manager for Commercial Chassis for FCCC. "The MT50e builds on our heritage of technological innovation and propels both us and our customers into an era of zero emissions for last-mile delivery vehicles."

"Fleet operators are looking to electrify delivery trucks today and there is growing industry interest in a high-performance electric chassis with an energy-dense battery system," said Proterra CEO Ryan Popple. "The MT50e offers fleet operators an industry-leading vehicle platform that they're familiar with, combined with proven electric vehicle technology and expertise from Proterra."

Through years of innovative engineering, Proterra has developed high-performance battery systems for commercial vehicle applications. Proterra's EV technology has been proven with more than 10 million service miles to date with its electric transit bus fleet. Today, Proterra is leveraging its industry-leading electric vehicle technology and expertise to help commercial vehicle manufacturers electrify their heavy-duty vehicles, like school buses, coach buses, and now delivery vehicles.

Proterra manufactures high-performance battery systems that have industry-leading energy density for maximum range, a flexible design to fit within a wide variety of vehicles, and a ruggedized commercial grade housing to withstand harsh environments. Designed from the cell level up for commercial usage, Proterra battery systems' modular designs enable customizable battery pack dimensions that can easily be configured to fit within a variety of heavy-duty vehicle platforms. In addition to industry-leading energy density, Proterra battery systems are manufactured with safety mechanisms built directly into the battery architecture and undergo rigorous testing to ensure they withstand the toughest conditions.

In addition to the electric vehicle components, Proterra also offers high power charging systems that are purpose-built for commercial applications and use standardized technology for interoperability. Proterra charging systems utilize the universal J1772-CCS Type 1 charging standard, enabling operators to utilize Proterra charging systems for a range of battery-electric powered vehicles.

The MT-50e is designed to combine the reliability and durability of FCCC's products with the efficiency and performance of a factory-installed, fully integrated electric power system. Launched as a prototype at the 2019 Work Truck Show, the MT50e is the first planned product in what will be a portfolio of all-electric products for a variety of vocations including pick-up and delivery, baker and linen vocations.

The all-electric MT50e chassis will be on display at the NTEA Work Truck Show booth #4447 from March 4-6 in Indianapolis.

About Proterra

Proterra is a leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. Proterra provides a suite of products, services and financing options for a seamless transition to clean, quiet, battery-electric fleets. Designed for durability, safety and energy efficiency and validated by rigorous U.S. independent testing, Proterra products are proudly designed, engineered and manufactured in America, with offices in Silicon Valley, South Carolina, and Los Angeles. For more information, visit: http://www.proterra.com and follow us on Twitter @Proterra_Inc.

About FCCC

Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) is a leading manufacturer of gas, diesel and alternative-fuel chassis for the recreational vehicle, commercial bus, school bus, transit and medium-duty and heavy-duty truck industries. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Gaffney, FCCC employs approximately 1,000 team members and is a part of the Daimler Trucks North America family of companies. FCCC is heavily invested in engineering excellence and product innovation across each of the industries it serves, and it supports its industry-leading chassis with a comprehensive suite of services, including 24/7 factory direct support, a nationwide service network with more than 400 dealers in the U.S. and Canada, and an official customer-support mobile app. For more information, visit www.freightlinerchassis.com .

