Proterra and Miami-Dade County Announce Landmark EV Technology Project For Fleet Electrification

MIAMI, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Proterra Inc (NASDAQ: PTRA) ("Proterra" or "the Company"), a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, and Miami-Dade County today announced a landmark fleet electrification project with the County acquiring 42 Proterra ZX5+ electric transit buses, featuring a total of 19 megawatt-hours of battery storage capacity, along with plans to install 75 Proterra chargers across three bus depots. The first electric buses are slated to be delivered in 2022.

Today's announcement builds on Miami's commitment to transportation electrification by expanding its fleet to include an additional 42 buses – bringing the total to 75 electric transit buses from Proterra, one of the largest fleets of 40-foot electric transit buses in the United States. At nine megawatts of power, the project is also one of the largest fleet charging installations in North America.

The partnership demonstrates Proterra's ability to deliver a comprehensive, full scale deployment of commercial electric vehicle fleets with its EV technology solutions. This includes Proterra's industry-leading commercial vehicle battery systems, electric transit buses, and fleet charging infrastructure.

"Miami-Dade County has long been a leader in advancing forward-looking clean technology solutions. We are delighted to build on our partnership together and drive the county's switch to zero-emission, electric transportation with our EV technology," said Jack Allen, Proterra CEO.

"This is a major step forward in Miami-Dade County's commitment to incorporate clean, renewable energy to protect our environment and offer better transportation options," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "With these new electric buses, Miami-Dade will lead the way with the largest sustainable transportation fleet in Florida and one of the largest in the nation."

Designed and manufactured in the United States, Proterra's electric transit buses are equipped with the Company's industry-leading battery technology systems. With more than 600 vehicles on the road today, the Company's battery systems have been proven over 20 million service miles driven and selected by world-class commercial vehicle manufacturers to electrify delivery vehicles, construction equipment, school buses, coach buses, and more.



Manufactured in the United States, Proterra battery-electric buses feature zero tailpipe emissions, saving approximately 230,000 pounds of greenhouse gases annually when replacing a diesel bus. The Company's fleet of zero-emission, electric transit buses have displaced over 100 million pounds of CO2 tailpipe emissions.

In addition to the Company's Proterra Transit and Proterra Powered business units, Proterra Energy offers a turn-key approach to delivering the complete energy ecosystem for heavy-duty electric fleets through charging infrastructure design, build, financing, operations, maintenance and energy optimization.

"We're upgrading to this large fleet of electric buses to solidify our environmentally friendly future, all while providing clean and reliable transportation for commuters," said Miami-Dade Commission Chairman Jose "Pepe" Diaz.

"It's great to welcome another fleet of electric buses – not only to protect our environment but keep our neighborhoods quieter," said Commissioner Eileen Higgins, Chair of the Transportation, Mobility and Planning Committee. "The ultimate goal is to get out of our cars and ride on a completely carbon neutral form of public transportation, and we are surely making our way there."





About Proterra

Proterra is a leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. With industry-leading durability and energy efficiency based on rigorous U.S. independent testing, Proterra products are proudly designed, engineered and manufactured in America, with offices in Silicon Valley, South Carolina, and Los Angeles County. For more information, visit: http://www.proterra.com and follow us on Twitter @Proterra_Inc.





