Proterra and Michelin Collaborate to Develop New Low Rolling Resistance Tire Optimized for Battery-Electric Buses

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Proterra, a leading innovator in heavy-duty electric transportation, announced a collaboration with Michelin to develop the MICHELIN® X® InCity Energy Z tire, a new low rolling resistance tire designed and optimized for battery-electric buses in urban environments. The X InCity Energy Z tires help to reduce rolling resistance, increase load-carry capacity and leverage superior traction, resulting in increased vehicle range and improved performance of electric buses.

The X InCity Energy Z tire incorporates Michelin Advanced Technology™ tread compounds designed to provide industry-leading low rolling resistance technology in the tire, contributing to the maximum operational range between charges for Proterra® buses. Low rolling resistance technology was instrumental in enabling the Proterra Catalyst® E2 max vehicle to exceed the world record for driving the longest distance ever traveled by an electric vehicle on a single charge.

In addition to enabling greater range, the X InCity Energy Z tire is designed to withstand tough urban transit conditions and has robust bead architecture to ensure durability in demanding stop/start service. The tire uses innovative 3D Matrix™ sipe technologies to provide biting edges for traction in wet and slippery conditions. With this technology, the X InCity Energy Z is optimized for all-season weather and driving conditions, and is certified 3PMSF ("three-peak mountain snowflake") and M+S ("mud and snow"), which meets the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association snow-traction performance requirements and the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada requirements for severe snow traction.

Throughout its history, Proterra has focused on developing innovative commercial electric vehicle technology, including designing and manufacturing a purpose-built electric transit bus that allows energy-dense battery systems to be mounted beneath the floor of the bus and outside the passenger compartment. This distinct design creates a low center of gravity and enables more energy to be safely stored on board to increase power and range. Ensuring our transit buses utilize the best tires is another essential component to further maximize the performance of the Proterra Catalyst bus. The X InCity Energy Z tire for electric bus configuration will be the standard tire offered for the Proterra Catalyst vehicles.

"We are proud to collaborate with Proterra and put our innovating force behind advancing sustainable mobility," said Adam Murphy, director of marketing, Michelin North America. "The development of this tire to support heavy-duty electric buses is in line with our long-standing commitments and ambitions to promote energy-efficient, low-emissions mobility solutions, particularly in cities."

"At Proterra, innovation is the core of our culture. High-performing electric vehicles combine powerful battery technology with extremely efficient vehicles," said Proterra CEO Ryan Popple. "We are a leader in the electric bus industry in battery technology but we're also innovating to improve the efficient use of that stored energy. We were proud to introduce the first purpose-built, lightweight bus chassis to this industry, and we're similarly excited to partner with a global leader like Michelin to bring the X InCity Energy Z tire to this market."

The Proterra Catalyst vehicle and X InCity Energy Z tire will be on display during the American Public Transportation Association Mobility Conference at the Proterra booth #338 on Tuesday, May 21, in Louisville, Ky.

About Michelin North America

Dedicated to the improvement of sustainable mobility, Michelin designs, manufactures and sells tires for every type of vehicle, including airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, earthmovers, farm equipment, heavy-duty trucks and motorcycles. The Company has earned a long-standing reputation for building innovative premium tires. In addition to tires, the Company also publishes travel guides, hotel and restaurant guides, maps and road atlases. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America (www.michelinman.com) employs about 22,700 and operates 19 major manufacturing plants. Forbes magazine has ranked Michelin No. 1 on its annual survey of "Best Large Employers in America" for 2018. Learn more about purpose-driven careers with a purpose-driven company at jobs.michelinman.com.

About Proterra:

Proterra is a leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission, heavy-duty electric vehicles, enabling bus fleet operators to significantly reduce operating costs while delivering clean, quiet transportation to local communities across North America. The company's configurable Catalyst platform is designed to serve the daily mileage needs of nearly every transit route on a single charge. With industry-leading durability and energy efficiency based on rigorous U.S. independent testing, Proterra products are proudly designed, engineered and manufactured in America, with offices in Silicon Valley, South Carolina, and Los Angeles. For more information, visit: http://www.proterra.com and follow us on Twitter @Proterra_Inc.

