Proterra Announces Mike Boggess as Vice President of Controls, Electrical and Thermal Systems

BURLINGAME, Calif., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Proterra, a leading innovator in heavy-duty electric transportation, announced that Mike Boggess has joined the company's growing technical engineering team as Vice President of Controls, Electrical and Thermal Systems. Boggess has three decades of engineering experience in the transportation and vehicle industries. Most recently Boggess was the Chief Engineer for drivetrain, electrical and chassis at Blue Bird Corporation and led the launch of their electrified school bus. In his new role at Proterra, Boggess will be responsible for driving the company's technology roadmap and program launch efforts and will lead cost and reliability improvement projects in these areas. Some of the technology programs directly under his supervision include vehicle range modeling, depot charging simulation, product telemetry, customer vehicle controls, electrical and thermal efficiency and autonomy projects.

"Proterra is dedicated to building the best transit bus on the road and advancing our electric vehicle technology to meet the needs of every transit route in North America," said Chief Commercial Officer Matt Horton. "To meet these goals, we've assembled an accomplished vehicle engineering team with a breadth of experience from top companies in the industry including Blue Bird, REV Group, Tesla and others. We're thrilled to have Mike join and lead our team to advance vehicle controls, electrical and thermal systems."

Boggess brings a wide breadth of experience to Proterra. Prior to Blue Bird Corporation, Boggess was the System Engineering Manager for powertrain and active chassis at Fiat Chrysler. He was also the Systems Engineering Supervisor at Chrysler Group, where he developed the engine technology roadmap for Chrysler Group products. At Daimler Chrysler, Boggess was the team lead for charging and ignition systems. He also has experience as an engineer at General Motors Corporation. Boggess is the owner of six patents for various innovative features including battery charging algorithms, electronic ignition hardware/software and contactless position sensing.

"Proterra is revolutionizing the transit industry with purpose-built electric vehicles, charging systems and batteries, and I'm thrilled to be joining the team," said Boggess. "I am a big fan of Proterra buses and am looking forward to building on Proterra's record of excellence."

Proterra continues to advance its technology to maximize the performance of heavy-duty electric vehicles. From the most energy dense battery systems to its lightweight composite bus body and low rolling resistance tires, every aspect of the Proterra Catalyst® bus is optimized for electric propulsion to achieve the best range, energy efficiency, safety and durability. The company's dedication to innovation is why the Proterra Catalyst E2 max bus exceeded the world record for driving the longest distance ever traveled by an electric vehicle on a single charge in September 2017.

About Proterra

Proterra is a leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for heavy-duty applications. Proterra provides a suite of products, services and financing options for a seamless transition to clean, quiet, battery-electric fleets. Designed for durability, safety and energy efficiency based on rigorous U.S. certification testing, Proterra products are proudly designed, engineered and manufactured in America, with offices in Silicon Valley, South Carolina, and Los Angeles. For more information, visit: http://www.proterra.com and follow us on Twitter @Proterra_Inc.

