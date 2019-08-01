Proterra Congratulates Transit Agencies Awarded Low or No Emission Program Grants for Zero-Emission Battery-Electric Buses and Charging Infrastructure

BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Proterra, a leading innovator in heavy-duty electric transportation, announced that 15 transit agencies won Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Low or No Emission Program Grants (Low-No) for Proterra battery-electric buses and charging infrastructure. A total of approximately $32 million in funding was secured for these agencies to electrify their fleets. Winners include 10 new transit agency partners and five of Proterra's current customers, spanning 13 states and the District of Columbia.

A cornerstone of the Fixing America's Surface Transportation (FAST) Act, the Low-No grants support the deployment of transit buses and infrastructure that use advanced technologies. Eligible projects include those that replace, rehabilitate, lease or purchase low or no emission buses and bus-related equipment and facilities.

By partnering with Proterra on a Low-No application, transit agencies can utilize an expedited project delivery approach to streamline the deployment of vehicles that best meet their specific transit system needs.

"Battery-electric buses are being integrated into fleets from coast to coast, in big cities and small communities in urban, suburban and rural areas," said Proterra CEO Ryan Popple. "Support from programs like Low-No help transit agencies scale their vehicle electrification efforts and support the delivery of clean, quiet transportation to communities across the U.S."

In addition to partnering for FTA grants, Proterra also offers a range of innovative financing opportunities to help transit agencies transition their fleet to zero-emission electric buses. For example, Proterra offers a battery lease program for transit buses, which enables electric buses to be competitively priced against diesel buses. Customers can also lease their buses through municipal capital or operating leases. In addition, Proterra can retain ownership of the entire energy delivery system, further reducing the customer's risk and upfront cost. Customers can choose to invest upfront or "pay-as-you-go," paying for the infrastructure and batteries over time.

