Proteum Energy™ Awarded Statement Of Endorsement & Technical Qualification By DNV GL

PHOENIX, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Proteum Energy is pleased to announce its FTF300/HDF300 technology was awarded a statement of endorsement from DNV GL. DNV GL is the recognized international standard bearing organization for onshore and offshore oil and gas processing equipment validation. The FTF300/HDF300 is a patented and proprietary technology that transforms non-methane hydrocarbons into low emission fuel streams and hydrogen-utilizing integrated systems components.

The purpose of the DNV GL review was to facilitate a "threat assessment" to identify the system's novel aspects, and the potential modes and mechanisms of failure. The successful results support claims that the technology is sufficiently built for purposes of safely converting inconsistent, high-heating-value raw Associated Flare Gas (AFG) and rich natural gas liquids to a uniformly consistent methane-rich fuel. DNV GL considers the technology feasible and endorsed as defined by the ascribed DNVGL-SE-0160 Technology Qualification management and verification certificate.