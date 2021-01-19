Proteum Energy™ Awarded Statement Of Endorsement & Technical Qualification By DNV GL
Jan 19, 2021, 08:13 ET
PHOENIX, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Proteum Energy is pleased to announce its FTF300/HDF300 technology was awarded a statement of endorsement from DNV GL. DNV GL is the recognized international standard bearing organization for onshore and offshore oil and gas processing equipment validation. The FTF300/HDF300 is a patented and proprietary technology that transforms non-methane hydrocarbons into low emission fuel streams and hydrogen-utilizing integrated systems components.
The purpose of the DNV GL review was to facilitate a "threat assessment" to identify the system's novel aspects, and the potential modes and mechanisms of failure. The successful results support claims that the technology is sufficiently built for purposes of safely converting inconsistent, high-heating-value raw Associated Flare Gas (AFG) and rich natural gas liquids to a uniformly consistent methane-rich fuel. DNV GL considers the technology feasible and endorsed as defined by the ascribed DNVGL-SE-0160 Technology Qualification management and verification certificate.
For additional information, please contact Laurence B. Tree, II, Chief Executive Officer at [email protected] or (602) 457-8471.
Proteum Energy is a Chandler, Ariz.-based, green-technology company providing a suite of patented micro-refining technologies capable of producing blue hydrogen and designer fuels for power and compression, from flare and residual gas. Proteum Energy has a stated goal of providing industry friendly and compatible services designed to "green" the oil and gas industry, lowering the overall carbon footprint of produced fuels and related emissions.
DNV GL is the leading classification society and technical advisor to the oil and gas industry, delivering world-renowned testing, certification and advisory services to the international energy value chain.
