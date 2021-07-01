Proteum Energy, LLC Recognized as an Emerging Player in the Hydrogen Industry with the Invitation of CEO, Laurence B. Tree II, to Present at the American Hydrogen Forum

Tree's discussion was entitled "SnMR ™ A New Steam Reforming Technology for Hydrogen Production" in which he explained how Proteum Energy's SnMR technology is unique from the industry standard, steam methane reformation (SMR). Unlike SMR, which processes only methane, SnMR can reform lower-cost "y-grade ethane" feedstock, which is often rejected due to market and cost constraints, to produce hydrogen and designer fuels at lower cost and carbon intensity. Tree shared a three-dimensional representation of Proteum Energy's modular SnMR, which supports a distributed hydrogen production model where low-cost reformers can be located near users at midstream plants with pre-existing infrastructure.

Tree was honored to share the stage with executives from other industry leaders such as Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power, Jillian Evanko, President/CEO of Chart Industries, Inc., Michael Graff, Americas President for Air Liquide, Fluor's David Levitt, and Neil Mackintosh, SVP of McDermott International, Ltd.

On May 18, Tree also presented at H2 Tech Solutions' virtual event along with speakers from DNV, Linde, Shell and the Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Energy Association. Tree discussed Proteum Energy's SnNM technology reformation process and shared Proteum Energy's vision of hydrogen's growing role in power generation, transportation and direct pipeline injection applications.

After seeing the industry's response to his American Hydrogen Forum presentation, Tree commented, "I am proud of our technology and our team, and the fact that Proteum Energy was officially launched in the industry today. I'm very pleased to see how receptive the industry is to Proteum's proprietary platform hydrogen production technology. There is a lot of interest in the various ways our platform can be used to enhance decarbonizing in transportation, power and municipalities applications."

Proteum Energy, LLC is a Phoenix-based hydrogen and low-emissions fuels-technology company using proprietary and patented leading-edge technology to promote the hydrogen transition in the oil & gas, power, municipal and transportation industries.

For additional information, please contact Tom Niccoli (602) 999-7749, [email protected] .

SOURCE Proteum Energy, LLC