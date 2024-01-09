Proteus Announces Partnership with 1834, a Division of Old National Bank, to Elevate Alternative Investment Offerings

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Proteus, a leading alternative investment platform for investment managers, proudly announces its recent selection by 1834, a division of Old National Bank This collaboration marks a significant milestone as Proteus tailors a custom made alternative investing platform to cater to the evolving needs of 1834's expanding client base.

1834, the specialized division of ONB known for its highly consultative, boutique-style approach, focuses on meeting the diverse financial needs of high-net-worth individuals and institutions. By choosing Proteus as their strategic partner, 1834 aims to enhance its suite of alternative investment offerings, providing clients with access to a curated selection of investment opportunities including private equity, private credit, private real estate, hedge funds and real assets.

"We are thrilled to be chosen by 1834 as their alternative investment platform partner," said Jason Brown, Founder and CEO at Proteus. "This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to empowering investment managers and institutions with innovative solutions that align with the unique objectives of high-net-worth clients."

This partnership underscores Proteus' dedication to delivering cutting-edge technology and comprehensive support to its clients. The customized solution developed for 1834 integrates with their existing infrastructure, providing a user-friendly interface for advisors and clients alike.

"Proteus stood out to us as a leader in the space because of their flexibility. Proteus' innovative, evergreen feeder structure will allow us to scale our alternative platform quickly and efficiently while their ability to implement alternative model portfolios is unique in this market," remarked Jim Steiner, Chief Investment Officer at 1834.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank, which is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $49 billion of assets and $28 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the U.S. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

Investment instruments utilized by 1834 (i) are not insured by the FDIC nor any other government agency, (ii) are not deposits or other obligations of 1834, Old National Wealth Management, Old National Bank, its parent company or affiliates, and (iii) involve investment risk including the possible loss of principal invested.

ABOUT PROTEUS

Proteus provides an alternative investment platform. The platform provides access to institutional-quality investment opportunities, including private funds, alternative investment model portfolios, and sub-asset class pools which invest across the alternative investment strategy spectrum. Investment managers use the platform to research alternative investment managers and investments, review due diligence materials, and construct custom portfolios, thereby eliminating significant hurdles and inefficiencies that have plagued alternative investors for decades. Proteus, LLC is registered as an investment adviser with the SEC. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

*Proteus and Old National are unaffiliated companies. No compensation was shared for endorsements herein.

