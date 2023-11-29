Proteus Capital Solutions Announces Sale of KeyLogic Technologies to System One

KeyLogic will continue to operate independently under GAP Solutions, a System One Company

POTOMAC, Md., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Proteus Capital Solutions, a private equity firm focused on the lower middle-market of the aerospace, defense, and government services ("ADG") sector, announced the sale of KeyLogic Technologies to System One, a portfolio company of Oaktree. Acquired by Proteus, through an affiliated entity, in 2018 in partnership with CEO Jeannette Lee, KeyLogic is an established provider of analytic and digital technology solutions to leading data-centric customers across the Federal market, supporting critical missions in the energy, commerce, and defense sectors. KeyLogic will operate independently under GAP Solutions, a System One company, and will continue to deliver its technology-based services at a greater scale and complexity. Financial terms of the sale were not disclosed.

KeyLogic brings System One a portfolio of long-term clients from the Department of Energy, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Patent and Trademark Office, and other Federal Civilian and Department of Defense agencies. KeyLogic's expertise servicing federal organizations with expert R&D technical support, digital transformation, cyber security, and advanced analytics, will compliment System One's overall service offerings and strategic customer base, resulting in increased value for the combined business' customers in the future.

"KeyLogic is a tremendous business with a proven track record of success. Under the Proteus umbrella, KeyLogic has grown from a small business IT and data analytics services provider into a critical, value-added partner to the DOE and other federal agencies, winning full and open competitions repeatedly," said Pierre Chao, Founder and Managing Partner of Proteus Capital Solutions. "We are very proud of the KeyLogic team's accomplishments and are excited about the opportunities the employees will have as part of System One".

Jeannette Lee, KeyLogic's CEO, echoed Pierre's comments, stating "Leading KeyLogic through its transformation from small business to a large, full & open competitor has been an honor. I am extremely proud of the team and know that the business will thrive with the backing of System One's strong resources."

"By combining forces with KeyLogic, our organizations can leverage unique capabilities and customer relationships to support even more significant growth and success than each company could achieve individually," said Troy Gregory, Chairman and CEO of System One.

"We are thrilled to join forces with System One and GAP Solutions. This strategic acquisition positions our organization for growth, harnessing our collective strengths to reach new heights," said Ken Bissett, CAO of KeyLogic.

About KeyLogic

Supporting critical missions at the intersection of data and science, KeyLogic provides mission management, systems analysis, data analytics, digital transformation, and cybersecurity to customers in DOE, DOC, DHS, EPA, DOD, and other federal agencies challenged with complex data intensive missions. We help our customers solve the world's most challenging problems with unsurpassed anticipatory service.

About Proteus Capital Solutions

Proteus Capital Solutions makes control investments in middle-market aerospace/defense/government services companies with the strategic goal of building the next generation of mid-tier competitors in the sector. The Proteus team has spent a lifetime investing in, supporting and operating aerospace, defense and government services businesses and has a deep passion for the industry. With two other platform companies in the portfolio – Athenix Solutions Group and CSSI – Proteus continues to seek-out new businesses to add to its existing holdings or to start new platforms altogether.

About GAP Solutions

GAP Solutions has over 20 years of experience supporting its clients' unique mission requirements within defense, healthcare, intelligence, national and homeland security, and federal civilian market segments. GAP Solutions leads and manages System One's federal practice under a unified delivery mechanism that leverages the diverse, scalable, and innovative capabilities of its parent organization, System One, into a single, unified solution for government partners.

About System One

System One is a leading provider of specialized, highly technical outsourced services and workforce solutions to critical infrastructure, technology, life sciences, and government sectors. We are a trusted and essential partner to large private and public organizations—mobilizing specialized, highly technical resources and expertise to execute their most complex, mission-critical programs and accelerate results. Founded more than 40 years ago as a staffing partner to the engineering industry, today System One is a diversified organization operating in over 50 locations and putting more than 9,000 people to work in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

SOURCE Proteus Capital Solutions