Proteus, LLC Wins "Best Family Office New Innovation" PAM Award for its Private Investment Platform

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Proteus, LLC, an Indianapolis-based alternative investment technology firm, was awarded "Best Family Office New Innovation" at the Private Asset Management (PAM) Awards last Thursday evening in New York City.

Marking a major success for the Firm's first entrance into the annual PAM Awards, Proteus' private investment platform was selected for the award from a list of distinguished organizations by an independent panel of 20 industry experts.

Proteus' private investment platform, a testament to the Firm's commitment to usher in, "the future of investing in alternative assets," offers investors a complete private investment solution, providing pre-approved investment opportunities with reduced minimums, negotiated fees and enhanced liquidity for both accredited and qualified investors. In addition, to increased and advantaged access, platform users benefit from advanced capabilities, such as a one-time subscription process, world-class analytics, portfolio and liquidity management tools, and consolidated K-1 tax reporting.

"We are honored to be recognized by such a prominent entity as the Private Asset Management, especially in light of all the accomplished competitors," said Chief Operating Officer Matt Reynolds, who accepted the award on behalf of Proteus. "This award highlights the disruptive nature of what Proteus brings to investors and the wealth management industry."

About Proteus

Since 2014, Proteus has provided a sophisticated service to investment advisory firms and their ultra-high-net-worth clients, utilizing a propriety portfolio management system and innovative legal structure that gives investors the ability to participate in highly sought-after but difficult-to-access, private investments with unparalleled convenience. Proteus has streamlined the process for sourcing, due diligence, investing and reporting to provide the most sophisticated yet efficient, alternative investment access platform available on the market today.

