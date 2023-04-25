Proteus Platform Selected for Co-Investment Market Launch

INDIANAPOLIS, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Proteus, LLC announced that Primark Capital has selected them to deploy a technology-enabled co-investment market. After extensive research, Primark favored Proteus' impressively scalable yet efficient technology platform and deep structuring knowledge in the private markets.

"We were beyond impressed as Primark shared their vision for this co-investment market with us," said Jason Brown, CEO at Proteus. "We were also thrilled to have been included in Primark's evaluation for a partner to deliver on their vision. The Primark team had a strong definition of their goals for this solution and quickly determined the Proteus offering stood well above the crowd in its exceptional efficiency, flexibility, and scalability to deliver on this complex initiative."

"Primark, as is evidenced in our name, is focused on the private markets. This co-investment market will be an opportunity for advisory firms that work with us," said Michael Bell, Managing Director of Primark. "Right out of the box, the Proteus solution stood out immediately to us in its ability to adapt to our demanding requirements. Further, our organizations share a common goal of delivering solutions to our clients and partners that truly solve problems and make a positive difference in business outcomes. This will be an exciting partnership."

Primark and Proteus will make co-investment opportunities (identified, sourced, and reviewed by Meketa Investment Group ("Meketa")) available to Primark's wealth advisory clientele and their investors ("Primark Clients"). The Proteus platform will facilitate the distribution and communication of the co-investment opportunities to Primark Clients and subsequently facilitate investments through evergreen feeders that Proteus will form and operate.

The evergreen feeders are expected to allow Primark Clients to build bespoke and robust portfolios of co-investments with only having to execute a single subscription document, regardless of the number of co-investments in which they participate. Primark Clients will also enjoy robust portfolio management tools to track and report on their co-investment portfolios. Lastly, Primark Clients will enjoy a single periodic statement and annual K1 reflecting all their co-investments made through the platform.

About Primark Capital

Primark Advisors LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of Primark Capital), is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, exclusively focused on building and managing private equity investments that seek long-term capital appreciation and low correlation to the broader public equity markets. Primark sponsors these investment structures to give individual investors access to institutional private equity opportunities once reserved for foundations, endowments, pensions and other institutions. For more information, please visit www.PrimarkCapital.com.

About Meketa

Founded in 1978, Meketa is an employee-owned, full-service investment consulting and fiduciary management (OCIO) firm. As an independent fiduciary, the firm serves institutional investors in nondiscretionary and discretionary capacities. Meketa's collective client assets under advisement represent approximately $1.7 trillion as of December 31, 2022. For more information, please visit www.meketa.com.

About Proteus

Proteus is an alternative investment platform. The platform provides access to institutional-quality investment opportunities, including private funds, alternative investment model portfolios, and sub-asset class pools which invest across the alternative investment strategy spectrum. Wealth advisors use the platform to research alternative investment managers and investments, review due diligence materials, and construct custom portfolios, thereby eliminating significant hurdles and inefficiencies that have plagued alternative investors for decades. Proteus, LLC is registered with the SEC as an investment adviser. For more information, please visit proteuscapital.us

