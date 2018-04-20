Protiviti And Robert Half To Host Webinar On Making Corporate Culture A Competitive Advantage

WHAT: Join executives from Protiviti, Robert Half, Microsoft and Ethisphere for a complimentary, one-hour webinar: "Turning Corporate Culture Into a Competitive Advantage – It Starts With the People." The following topics will be covered:





• What makes a great corporate culture and who is responsible for shaping it

• Strategies for measuring, monitoring and enhancing corporate culture

• How corporate culture affects productivity, recruiting and retention

• Tips for incorporating corporate culture into the hiring process





WHO: Brian Christensen, Executive Vice President, Protiviti

Chuck Edward, Head of Global Talent Acquisition, Microsoft

Paul McDonald, Senior Executive Director, Robert Half

Erica Salmon Byrne, Executive Vice President, Ethisphere



WHEN: Wednesday, April 25, at 11 a.m. PT/1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET



HOW: Register here: https://bit.ly/2qDi6v9.





This webinar counts for 1.2 units of continuing professional education (CPE) credit via the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy.*

*CPE information:

1.2 units of CPE credit will be offered for this webinar (Field of study: Personnel/HR)

Advanced preparation: None

Prerequisites: None

Program level: Basic

Delivery method: Group internet-based

Refund policy: Not applicable

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Through its network of more than 70 offices in over 20 countries, Protiviti and its independently owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half.

Protiviti is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org.

About Robert Half

Celebrating its 70th anniversary, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and a recognized leader in professional consulting and staffing services. The company has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide, and its divisional websites and blog can be accessed at roberthalf.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protiviti-and-robert-half-to-host-webinar-on-making-corporate-culture-a-competitive-advantage-300633500.html

SOURCE Robert Half

Related Links

https://www.roberthalf.com

