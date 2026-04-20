Protiviti Congratulates Brand Ambassador Matt Fitzpatrick on Second Victory at The RBC Heritage

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti Golf Brand Ambassador and professional golfer Matt Fitzpatrick emerged victorious at The 2026 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, SC. Fitzpatrick completed rounds of 65-63-68-70 (-18) and finished tied with Scottie Scheffler after the 72nd hole. Fitzpatrick won the tournament with a birdie on the first hole of the playoff, his second of the 2026 PGA season.

This marks Fitzpatrick's 13th professional win of his career and fourth on the PGA Tour. With this win, Fitzpatrick moves to No. 3 in the Official World Golf Ranking, the highest ranking of his career.

To commemorate Fitzpatrick's win, Protiviti donated 25,000 meals through its "Birdies for Meals" campaign. Since its launch in 2021, the Birdies for Meals program has already donated more than 800,000 meals to people in need.

"Matt Fitzpatrick's performance at the RBC Heritage was truly exceptional, and we're proud to celebrate another incredible victory with him," said Joseph Tarantino, Protiviti's president and CEO. "Having now won this event twice—this achievement reflects his skill, dedication and the power of a data-driven approach. Protiviti is honored to support him as an official performance data partner."

Fitzpatrick said, "Winning the RBC Heritage again means a lot—this is a place that I grew up playing with my family, so to lift the trophy here for a second time since 2023 is incredibly special. Protiviti's support has been a big part of that, from the app they've built for me to the data and insights that help shape my preparation each week, and it's even more meaningful knowing this win also contributes to Birdies for Meals."

A bogey-free 63 in the second round positioned Fitzpatrick atop the leaderboard, and he maintained control with consistent tee-to-green play throughout the weekend. After being caught late on Sunday, Fitzpatrick delivered under pressure in the playoff, sticking his approach inside 10 feet and converting the winning putt. The victory highlights his composure and precision, reinforcing his strong form throughout the 2026 season.

Other notable Fitzpatrick wins include the 2015 British Masters, 2016 Nordea Masters, the 2016, 2020, and 2025 DP World Tour Championships. On the PGA Tour, Fitzpatrick also won the 2022 U.S. Open, 2023 RBC Heritage and the 2026 Valspar Championship. He has been a Protiviti brand ambassador since 2020.

For more information about Protiviti's golf brand ambassador program, please visit www.protiviti.com/golf.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that helps clients transform and protect their businesses, and respond to planned and unexpected events. Through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries, Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms deliver deep expertise and tailored capabilities across technology, artificial intelligence, data, operations, finance, legal, compliance, HR, marketing, digital, risk, and internal audit – enabling organizations to accelerate innovation, navigate risks and safeguard what matters most.

Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list since 2015, Protiviti Inc. has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI).

SOURCE Protiviti