Protiviti Earns Place on 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ List

Global consulting firm named one of the 25 Best Large Companies for its people-focused culture

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti, a global consulting firm, has been named to the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area 2026™ list, earning recognition among the 25 Best Large Companies headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. This marks the eighth time Protiviti has been named to the list.

"We're proud to be recognized again in one of the most competitive talent markets in the country," said Scott Redfearn, EVP, global human resources, Protiviti. "This honor reflects what we work hard to build every day: a culture where our people are listened to, supported in their growth, and trusted to do great work. When our teams feel valued and included, they bring their best to our clients and our communities."

The Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area list is based on more than 70,000 confidential survey responses from employees at Great Place to Work Certified™ companies, providing a comprehensive assessment of their workplace experience. Honorees were evaluated on their ability to deliver consistently positive outcomes for their people, regardless of role, tenure or position.

"Congratulations to the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "By focusing on people, these companies are more resilient and effective in a business environment that demands speed, innovation, and agility."

Named in 2026 to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for 12 years, Protiviti has also been named a Glassdoor Best Place to Work and one of Forbes America's Best Midsize Employers. Additionally, the company has been recognized by Business Insider and Forbes as a top management consulting firm.

To learn more about Protiviti's employee experience, visit Life at Protiviti.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that helps clients transform and protect their businesses, and respond to planned and unexpected events. Through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries, Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms deliver deep expertise and tailored capabilities across technology, artificial intelligence, data, operations, finance, legal, compliance, HR, marketing, digital, risk, and internal audit — enabling organizations to accelerate innovation, navigate risks and safeguard what matters most.

Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list since 2015, Protiviti Inc. has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI).

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

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SOURCE Protiviti