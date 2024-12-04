Protiviti Global Leader of Technology Consulting Kim Bozzella and Global Board and Governance Practice Leader Frank Kurre Named to 2024 NACD Directorship 100 List

Evelyn Dilsaver, Advisory Board member, honored on Directors list

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kim Bozzella, global leader of technology consulting for global consulting firm Protiviti, and Frank Kurre, managing director and leader for its global board governance, CEO and alumni programs, have been named to the NACD (National Association of Corporate Directors) 2024 Directorship 100™ list in the Governance Professionals and Institutions category. The NACD list recognizes the most influential directors and leaders in the corporate governance community who exemplify excellence in the boardroom through integrity, mature confidence, informed judgement and demonstrated commitment.

"Strong corporate governance and adherence to the highest standards are integral to an organization's success, especially in light of the complexity and pace of change leaders must navigate today," said Joseph Tarantino, president and CEO, Protiviti. "We're proud of the work Kim and Frank are doing to help our clients and boards of directors address strategic issues associated with business transformation and technology modernization."

With nearly 35 years of experience in the financial services industry, information technology and consulting, Bozzella has been at the forefront of the convergence of technology innovation, business management and regulatory reform. A leader in technology consulting at Protiviti since 2019, she is responsible for the strategy, solution offerings, consulting delivery and external partnerships for Protiviti's technology solutions, including Security & Privacy, Technology Strategy, Data, Advanced Analytics and AI, and Platform Transformation. Bozzella has also been recognized by Consulting magazine as one of its Women Leaders in Technology and is a member of the Forbes Technology Council. She currently serves on the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors for the Women's Bond Club in New York City.

With more than 40 years of experience in consulting, Kurre guides the firm's global board, CEO- and alumni programs. He is also a senior advisor to Protiviti's Global Private Equity and Public Sector (Not for Profit) practice and leads several of the firm's strategic accounts. During his career, Kurre has advised more than 200 boards – including many Fortune 1000 companies, and Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 public companies – on board governance, finance, financial reporting, internal audit, leadership development, risk management, and strategic planning. He serves as chairman of the Board of Advisors for the Tobin College of Business at St. John's University, and serves on the Board of Directors and chairman of the Audit Committee for the Pontifical Mission Societies USA and is a member of the Finance and Compliance & Audit Committees for Catholic Health of Long Island.

Additionally, Protiviti advisory board member Evelyn Dilsaver has been named to the 2024 NACD Directorship 100 list for Directors. In addition to serving on the advisory board for Protiviti, Evelyn serves on the boards of TempurSealy, Health Equity, QuidelOrtho and PACS Group, Bailard REIT and The Commonwealth Club World Affairs Council, a non-profit board.

The 2024 Directorship 100 honorees will be celebrated at an awards gala hosted by the NACD on December 16 in New York City.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, HR, risk and internal audit through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the 10th consecutive year, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI).

