Protiviti Named a Workday Services Partner

Partnership Provides Protiviti Additional Strength to Deliver Technology Modernization and Business Transformations for Clients

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti today announced it has been named a Workday Services Partner by Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money. As a Workday Services partner, Protiviti will collaborate with Workday to manage customers' workforce programs and implement technology-enabled business transformations.

"Protiviti has deep expertise in helping companies with a variety of technology and business transformation challenges," says Payal Shah, Protiviti managing director and Workday alliance lead. "This Workday relationship is a testament to Protiviti's deep knowledge and experience in helping clients across industries leverage the Workday platform to better manage finance, supply chain, human resources, and other core functions – from strategy to day-to-day tasks. Our relationship with Workday allows Protiviti to provide access to the best-in-class technology-enabled business transformation resources, including security, controls, and change management."

Through this relationship with Workday, Protiviti will offer a full range of services to help design, configure, implement, and maintain the Workday platform and help drive efficiency, standardization and cost savings throughout client organizations.

Protiviti's ability to lead large, complex Workday initiatives, and to deploy and support the Workday platform, is significantly strengthened by its access to specialized talent through its parent company, Robert Half Inc., the largest specialized talent solutions firm.

Workday Financial Management, Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), and Workday Adaptive Planning support a full range of financial and people-based processes that help provide real-time operational visibility along with the speed and agility to plan for and adapt to business growth and change.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, HR, risk and internal audit through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the 10th consecutive year, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI).

