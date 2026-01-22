Protiviti Named to Glassdoor's Best Places to Work 2026 List

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been recognized for the third consecutive year with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, which honors the Best Places to Work in the U.S. The Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of current and past employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor about their experience related to their job, work environment and employer.

"Achieving this recognition once again is especially meaningful because it reflects the experiences and feedback of our employees, who have always been the cornerstone of our success," said Joseph Tarantino, president and CEO, Protiviti. "Working together, we are committed to delivering excellence in everything we do, both for our clients and our team members. This award affirms our focus on fostering an environment where everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential."

When employees submit reviews of a company on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate their overall satisfaction with their employer, their employer's CEO and key workplace factors such as career opportunities, corporate culture and values, compensation and benefits, senior management, inclusion and work/life balance.

"At Protiviti, investing in our people strengthens trust and performance," said Scott Redfearn, executive vice president, Global Human Resources, Protiviti. "We focus on opportunities for growth, competitive benefits and compensation, and meaningful recognition. Supporting well-being and giving people room to do their best work has created an employee experience and workplace culture our people value."

The Best Places to Work 2026 list was determined using Glassdoor's proprietary awards algorithm, and each employer's rating is based on the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees between October 17, 2024 and October 16, 2025.

Protiviti has earned a place on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for 11 consecutive years. In 2025, the firm was also recognized as a Fortune Best Workplace for Consulting & Professional Services™, and by Seramount as a 100 Best Company, Top Company for Executive Women and Best Company for Multicultural Women.

