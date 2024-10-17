Protiviti Named to the 2024 Seramount Global Inclusion Index in Eight Countries

Firm also recognized as a Leading Inclusion Index Company in the U.S.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to the 2024 Seramount Global Inclusion Index in eight countries, including Australia, Hong Kong/China, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

The annual index honors organizations across the globe that excel at hiring and promoting women, measuring other underrepresented groups on a country-specific basis, creating and maintaining inclusive cultures, and holding country leaders and managers accountable for results. Protiviti was also named for the seventh consecutive year to the U.S.-based Seramount Inclusion Index, earning the distinction of Leading Inclusion Index Company.

"At Protiviti, we strive to cultivate a workplace culture of growth and connection, and to attract, retain and advance our people while also positively impacting our clients and communities," said Susan Haseley, executive vice president, global ESG and inclusion, Protiviti. "We are committed to bringing our value of inclusion to life in meaningful ways throughout our global organization so that all our people feel valued, respected and heard, and we are honored to earn this important recognition once again."

To determine the index, Seramount reviewed detailed information from participating organizations, including policies and programs focused on diversity and inclusion, along with leadership accountability and practices. Other factors evaluated were measurements of women's progress, including demographic data at each level; recruitment, mentoring and sponsorship efforts; Employee Resource Groups; pay equity; and supplier diversity.

"Diversity and inclusion are integrated into our corporate culture at every level of the organization and across our geographies," said Andy Clinton, executive vice president, international operations, Protiviti. "Our goal is to nurture a people-centric, purpose-driven enterprise where all of our employees feel they belong and are empowered to thrive throughout their career journey with us while also delivering exceptional experiences to our clients."

Both the Global Inclusion Index and Inclusion Index provide organizations with metrics intended to help them understand trends and opportunities in demographic representation and employee engagement preferences in local offices.

In 2024, Protiviti has also been named to the Seramount Best Companies for Multicultural Women and Top Companies for Executive Women lists. Additionally, the firm has been recognized as a 2024 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and by Fortune as a Best Workplace for Millennials™.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, HR, risk and internal audit through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the 10th consecutive year, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI).

