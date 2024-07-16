Protiviti Recognized as a 2024 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

Consulting firm earns top score on Disability Equality Index

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has earned a place on the 2024 Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion list, earning a top score of 100. Protiviti was recognized based on its results on the Disability Equality Index®, a joint initiative of Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD). Now in its 10th year, the index is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that allows companies to measure disability workplace inclusion inside their organization and assess performance across industry sectors.

"At Protiviti, we are intentional about fostering an empowering, people-centric workplace culture that reflects the communities we serve and where every member of our team feels valued and respected," said Protiviti President and CEO Joseph Tarantino. "This recognition speaks directly to our value of inclusion, which pushes us to continue to raise the bar when it comes to meeting the needs of our diverse workforce."

Protiviti has worked together with Disability:IN to advance disability inclusion and equality since 2021 and also works with a global workforce solutions company to identify and hire skilled candidates with autism, neurodivergence and other disabilities. Protiviti's Employee Resource Group (Disability Employee Network), an employee-initiated and led group that aims to promote learning, inclusion and intersectionality within the disability space and across the firm, continues to grow in scope and size.

"Whether an employee identifies as having an apparent or non-apparent disability, is a caretaker of someone with a disability or an ally, we want them to have a positive and welcoming employee experience," said Susan Haseley, executive vice president, global diversity, equity and inclusion and ESG for Protiviti. "Being named to this important list demonstrates our success in translating best practices around accessibility and inclusion into impactful action while reinforcing our commitment to providing a supportive workplace for all."

Globally, people with disabilities represent 1.3 billion individuals. The Disability Equality Index helps businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment/underemployment of people with disabilities, while also helping companies create long term value for employees and shareholders and mitigate risk from evolving legislative requirements. In 2021, Protiviti was among the first 100 companies to sign the Disability:IN CEO Letter on Disability Inclusion.

In 2024, 542 companies utilized the index to benchmark their disability inclusion efforts, measuring disability inclusion practices in areas related to Culture & Leadership; Enterprise-Wide Access; Employment Practices; Community Engagement; Supplier Diversity; and Responsible Procurement.

Recently named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the 10th consecutive year, Protiviti has also been named in 2024 a Best Workplace for Multicultural Women and a Best Adoption-Friendly Workplace. In 2023, the firm was recognized on the PEOPLE® Companies That Care list and was named a Best Workplace for Parents .

