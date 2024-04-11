Protiviti Swings Into Action to Fight Hunger: 2024 'Birdies for Meals' Campaign With Professional Golfers Matt Fitzpatrick and Jennifer Kupcho Kicks Off

Protiviti will donate 1,000 meals for each birdie made by golf brand ambassadors Fitzpatrick and Kupcho for 2024 Major Championships; public invited to join in making Birdies for Meals donations

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti is aiming to donate more than 150,000 meals to non-profit organization U.S. Hunger, based on the total number of birdies made by its golf brand ambassadors Matt Fitzpatrick and Jennifer Kupcho during the 2024 Major Championships. Launched in 2021, the 'Birdies for Meals' campaign is part of Protiviti's global i on Hunger community service program focused on reducing world hunger and strengthening communities. The public is invited to participate by making their own donations to the campaign.

"Access to food is one of the most basic human needs. Through Protiviti's 'i on Hunger' program, our people have helped to deliver more than 15 million meals both in the U.S. and across the globe through a range of community service activities over the last several years," said Protiviti President and CEO Joseph Tarantino. "Inspired by Matt and Jen's commitment to continued excellence, we look forward to donating more meals during this year's Majors."

During the 2023 Birdies for Meals campaign, Protiviti donated more than 125,000 meals to U.S. Hunger to help feed people in need. Building upon this momentum, Protiviti has pledged to once again donate 1,000 meals every time Fitzpatrick and Kupcho make a birdie in the Majors this year. Protiviti will donate an additional 25,000 meals for each event Fitzpatrick or Kupcho win throughout the season.

Protiviti is also opening donations to the Birdies for Meals campaign to the public. Meals will be directed to those in need in the U.S. or internationally through U.S. Hunger and Convoy of Hope, respectively.

Fitzpatrick and Kupcho have served as brand ambassadors for Protiviti since 2020. Fitzpatrick is currently ranked 11th in the world, with 10 professional victories worldwide, including his first Major win at the 2022 U.S. Open. Kupcho emerged as a perennial LPGA contender in 2022, winning three events including her first Major at the Chevron Championship. She is currently ranked 54th in the world.

Nine Major Championships are scheduled during the 2024 season, with the men playing four and the women playing five:

Masters Tournament ( April 11-14 ), Augusta, GA

), The Chevron Championship ( April 17-21 ), The Woodlands, TX

), PGA Championship ( May 13-19 ), Louisville, KY

), U.S. Open – Women's ( May 30-June 2 ), Lancaster, PA

), U.S. Open – Men's ( June 13-16 ), Pinehurst, NC

), KPMG Women's PGA Championship, ( June 20-23 ), Sammamish, WA

), Amundi Evian Championship (July 11-14), Évian-Les-Bains, France

The Open Championship ( July 18-21 ), South Ayrshire, Scotland

), AIG Women's Open ( Aug. 21-25 ), St Andrews, Scotland

Protiviti's i on Hunger program has provided over 15 million meals in more than 20 countries since it launched in late 2014. For more information about i on Hunger, please visit here.

More information about Protiviti's golf brand ambassador program is available here.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, HR, risk and internal audit through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2024 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

All trademarks are property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Protiviti