Protiviti to Host Cybersecurity Webinar Series for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October

WHAT: Global consulting firm Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) will host four complementary one-hour webinars in support of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October. The webinars are designed to raise awareness around the key threats faced by organizations today and help organizations stay up to date with the latest cybersecurity solutions and best practices. Webinar topics include:









"Data-driven Security – Using Data to Make Informed Business Decisions" (Thurs., October 10) – Presenter: Protiviti Associate Director Vince Dasta. The presenter will use real-world examples to show how companies are using data and quantitative analysis to make informed business decisions.









"Shift-Left Security in the Cloud" (Thurs., October 17) – Presenters: Protiviti Managing Director Randy Armknecht and Senior Consultant Isaac Zapata. Learn how to articulate the key phases of the software development cycle and discover the best approach and key tools for integrating Shift-Left security.









"Breaches are Inevitable – How to Add Resiliency to Your PAM Program" (Thurs., October 24) – Presenters: Protiviti Director Matt Kotraba and Senior Manager Eli Hajjar. Understand how organizations can get more value out of existing PAM (privileged account access) investments and find out what's required for more resilient cybersecurity.









"Operational Resilience – Protecting Your Business Against Extreme and Adverse Events" (Thurs., October 31) – Presenters: Protiviti Managing Directors Andrew Retrum and Doug Wilbert. Understand the likely impact of an extreme event on an organization and learn how to implement controls that can mitigate that impact by building in significant resilience into business services.







WHEN: Thursdays beginning October 10, 2019 and continuing through October 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. PDT.





