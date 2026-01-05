ProtoArc to Debut Smart Workspace Concept at CES 2026

The connected desk, chair, and lighting ecosystem adapts automatically to user movement and work mode

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ProtoArc—manufacturer of workspace solutions that enhance comfort, boost productivity, and foster overall wellness—announced they will exhibit at CES 2026, where the brand will debut prototypes from its upcoming Smart Workspace, a connected ecosystem of desk, chair, lamp, and controls that automatically adapts to user movement and work mode. ProtoArc will exhibit from January 6-9 at LVCC, South Hall 2, Booth #35139, within the Golden Will Merchants booth. Pricing and commercial availability have not yet been announced.

Rethinking How Workspaces Respond to People

Most workspaces require users to manually adjust their environment as posture, position, and tasks change throughout the day. ProtoArc's Smart Workspace is designed to remove that burden by enabling the workspace itself to respond intelligently to how people work. By connecting furniture and accessories into a single system, the concept aims to support healthier posture, smoother transitions between sitting and standing, and reduced friction during the workday.

ProtoArc's connected desk, chair, and lighting system adjusts automatically based on user movement, reducing the need for manual changes.

The core components include:

Pressure-sensitive smart ergonomic chair - Detects posture changes and serves as the central trigger for coordinated workspace adjustments

- Detects posture changes and serves as the central trigger for coordinated workspace adjustments Dual-motor electric standing desk - Transitions smoothly between preset sitting and standing heights and syncs with user position

- Transitions smoothly between preset sitting and standing heights and syncs with user position Smart desk lamp - Responds to workspace activity with adjustable brightness to support eye comfort

- Responds to workspace activity with adjustable brightness to support eye comfort Central control panel and desktop client - Enables one-tap mode switching and customizable workspace settings

"Workspaces today are static, even though the way people work is not," said Joey He, founder of ProtoArc. "The ProtoArc Smart Workspace is designed to respond in real time to how users move and work, so the environment supports them automatically instead of demanding constant attention."

Previewing ProtoArc's 2026 Product Direction

In addition to the ProtoArc Smart Workspace concept, the brand will showcase early prototypes from its 2026 roadmap, offering a broader view of how ProtoArc is expanding across smart furniture, seating, ergonomic accessories, and mobile productivity tools. The lineup reflects the company's continued focus on comfort, adaptability, and real-world user feedback.

The 2026 preview includes three upgraded EC Office Chair models—EC200 Pro, EC300, and EC300 Pro—each designed to support long-term posture health through breathable mesh construction, enhanced lumbar support, and expanded adjustability. The new seating range introduces upgraded materials, refined ergonomics, and configurations intended to accommodate a wider range of body types and work styles.

ProtoArc will also present new ergonomic keyboards and mice designed for office, hybrid, and business travel use. These include trackball, vertical, and foldable designs aimed at reducing wrist strain, supporting multi-device workflows, and enabling productive setups in both fixed and mobile environments. Together, the prototypes highlight ProtoArc's direction toward more flexible, health-focused tools that adapt to how and where people work.

"The products we're showing at CES reflect how we think workspaces should evolve over the next several years," continued He. "They are designed around real movement, long-term health, and the reality that people no longer work in just one way or one place."

About ProtoArc

ProtoArc, established in 2021 and built upon two decades of industry expertise, is a leading manufacturer of wireless keyboards and mice. With offices in Texas, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, and Hamburg, the company serves a global customer base in multiple countries. Recognized for merging advanced technology with superior design, ProtoArc is committed to enhancing both work and personal environments through innovative, ergonomic solutions tailored for remote and hybrid workplaces. By consistently exceeding user expectations and incorporating real-world feedback into a rigorous development cycle, ProtoArc remains at the forefront of the industry, ensuring each product not only meets but revolutionizes the daily productivity and comfort of its users.

