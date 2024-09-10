Protocall Expands its Welltrack Ecosystem with Flexible Credits for Psychotherapy, Psychiatry, and Testing

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltrack Connect, Protocall's market-leading search and referral product for student behavioral health, today announced the launch of Flexible Credits. This new feature gives colleges and universities an easy and adaptable way to augment on-campus student offerings with prepaid therapy, psychiatry, and testing services.

"We are thrilled to introduce Welltrack Connect's Flexible Credits," said Aarti Khullar PsyD, Director of Provider Network Services at Protocall. "This feature enhances our partnership with educational institutions by integrating with their existing wellness services to provide a clinically rigorous solution. This launch underscores our commitment to innovative growth and supporting the mental well-being of students in collaboration with our university partners."

Unparalleled Flexibility Meets Exceptional Care

Flexible Credits expands Welltrack's ability to deliver on access to the best in behavioral health services. With flexible contracts and fee transparency, Flexible Credits gives institutions the choice between usage-based vouchers for targeted student support or comprehensive plans for universal access across Welltrack Connect's vast and diverse network of local providers.

"Welltrack Connect wants to help our partners maximize the benefits of their investment in student well-being," said Phil Evans, CEO of Protocall. "That's why Flexible Credits don't expire; so you'll never have to pay for utilization that your student's don't need or use."

Both Virtual and In-person Sessions with Top-tier Providers

Research indicates a strong preference for in-person therapy among students, with over 70% choosing this format.1 Additionally, 50-minute sessions are essential for effective therapy, allowing for deeper exploration of issues, stronger therapeutic relationships, and comprehensive treatment. By offering both in-person and virtual options, Flexible Credits empowers students to select the care format that best suits their needs and preferences while ensuring access to high-quality health providers.

"We know that today a majority of students now say they would prefer to have an option for in-person therapy," said Phil Evans, CEO of Protocall. "Unlike other 'Covid-born' networks that are stuck with an entirely virtual platform, Welltrack Connect's network was never built with only teletherapy in mind."

About Welltrack by Protocall

The original behavioral health crisis call center, Protocall has been the trusted solution for organizations' most high-risk situations for more than thirty years. We developed Welltrack – an ecosystem of behavioral health solutions powered by Protocall's clinician-first thinking— to meet the growing demand for a range of mental health solutions.

With Welltrack HelpNow, Welltrack Connect, and Welltrack Boost, we now solve organizations' toughest behavioral health challenges through a range of flexible, high-quality products informed by our decades of clinical expertise and crisis management.

Serving more than 500 schools, communities, and companies, Welltrack by Protocall is trusted by the best to bridge gaps in care.

How to Activate Flexible Credits

Current customers contact their Welltrack Relationship Manager to activate this feature. New customers can contact a Welltrack Solutions Partner here.

1 Hadler et al., 2021

SOURCE Protocall Services