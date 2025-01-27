Protocall Services Achieves Exceptional NPS Score of +64.5, Highlighting Industry Leadership in Behavioral Health Support

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Protocall Services, a trusted leader in ensuring access to behavioral health support and the creator of the Welltrack Ecosystem of services, is proud to announce the achievement of an outstanding Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +64.5, based upon the findings of independent research firm. The results reflect Protocall's 30+ year commitment to delivering unparalleled customer satisfaction and service excellence. This score places it among the "best in class", well above the behavioral healthcare industry average NPS of 34 as reported by Retently (Retently, 2024) and underscores Protocall's reputation as a premier partner for behavioral health services.

These findings are based on over 180 responses collected from Protocall customers through a survey administered by Drive Research, an independent third-party specializing in market research and customer insights. Notably, 91% of current Protocall customers reported being likely or highly likely to renew their services in the coming year. Additionally, customers rated their satisfaction with Protocall's customer support an exceptional 4.7 out of 5 on average.

Phil Evans, CEO of Protocall Services, remarked on this milestone: "Our outstanding NPS score is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our team. At Protocall, we take pride in being more than a service provider—we are a trusted partner to those organizations who rely on us to help them serve their clients. Our focus on excellence ensures we consistently deliver the support our customers and their communities need, 24/7."

Michelle Adamski, Director of Partner Relations, added: "We are incredibly grateful for the trust our partners place in Protocall. Their feedback drives us to continuously improve and innovate our services. This recognition reaffirms that our mission to support communities through reliable, compassionate care is making a meaningful difference."

Protocall is especially committed to learning from the constructive feedback of its customers. "Feedback from this year's survey has reminded us of the need to stay focused on the challenges our customers are facing, such as the importance of remaining efficient and cost-effective while also delivering the highest-quality services and most consistent response times possible," said Evans. Other areas Protocall customers highlighted include clearer brand messaging for its new service offerings, enhancing the thoroughness of call documentation, and improving the navigation within its Customer Portal. "These insights are already shaping our product roadmap for 2025 and beyond," Evans added.

About Protocall Services Protocall Services provides professional behavioral health and crisis response solutions to organizations nationwide. Through its Welltrack Ecosystem, Protocall delivers a comprehensive suite of services, including digital wellness tools, clinical care and access to a global provider network of licensed clinicians, and scalable crisis intervention programs. Protocall partners with colleges and universities, community mental health centers, employee assistance programs, and managed care organizations to deliver high-quality, reliable, and compassionate care 24/7. Learn more at ProtocallServices.com.

About Drive Research Drive Research is a national market research company specializing in custom-built quantitative and qualitative methodologies. Our market research firm takes pride in making organizations more successful by extracting insights from the data we collect to accelerate business strategy. Learn more at DriveResearch.com.

