Protocol Behavioral Health Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Ryan Powers as Co-Founder, COO and CFO, and Introduces Board of Directors to Support Rapid Growth

Veteran healthcare operator and two independent Board directors strengthen Protocol's leadership team as the oncology behavioral health company accelerates its national expansion

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protocol Behavioral Health ("Protocol"), the leading provider of oncology-specific behavioral health services, today announced the appointment of Ryan Powers as Co-Founder, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer as it scales its integrated behavioral health model across oncology practices nationwide. The company also formally introduced two independent Board members, Rick Dean and Nate Walcker, who have advised Protocol since its founding.

Ryan Powers brings nearly two decades of experience building and scaling high-growth, tech-enabled healthcare companies. He joins Protocol from Oshi Health, the virtual gastrointestinal care company, where he served as Chief Financial Officer. At Oshi and previously at NOCD, the specialty mental health company, Powers built and led the finance, operations, and people functions that helped scale both companies into category leaders through periods of rapid growth, from Series A through Series C. Earlier in his career, Powers held senior finance and operations leadership roles at SMS Assist, a real estate technology company that grew significantly during his tenure before being acquired. He began his career in investment banking and private equity.

"Ryan has a track record of turning high-growth companies into durable, market-leading businesses that deliver strong outcomes and a great patient experience," said Jack Fitzgibbons, CEO of Protocol. "He pairs deep operational and financial discipline with a genuine commitment to exceptional patient care, and creates the kind of culture where teams do their best work. We're fortunate to have him as a partner in building Protocol into the national standard for behavioral health in oncology."

Powers joins a seasoned Board and leadership team whose combined experience spans oncology, health plans, and community practice.

Rick Dean is Chief Executive Officer of Bicycle Health and the former CEO of OncoHealth, a digital health company helping health plans, employers, providers, and patients navigate the complexities of cancer. Over more than seven years leading OncoHealth, Dean grew the company from its Series A through its acquisition by Arsenal Capital Partners and McKesson, and built the nation's first virtual oncology practice. His career spans the intersection of oncology, health plans, and healthcare technology, including previous senior leadership roles at Optum and Microsoft.

Nate Walcker most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, where he led a multi-year period of growth and value creation, culminating in a successful exit. He also served as the practice's Chief Financial Officer and as CFO of American Oncology Network, following a decade in healthcare investment banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

This leadership expansion comes as Protocol expands to coast-to-coast coverage with several additional practices across the U.S. Since its public launch in February 2026, the company has grown to serve leading oncology practices across seven states, including its recent entry into the Midwest through a partnership with Affiliated Oncologists in Illinois.

ABOUT PROTOCOL BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

Protocol Behavioral Health provides mental health care tailored to the unique needs of cancer patients. The company partners with oncology practices to integrate evidence-based behavioral health services directly into cancer care delivery. Protocol is backed by Juxtapose, a leading investment firm focused on building category-defining companies from the ground up. To learn more, visit www.protocolcares.com.

SOURCE Protocol Behavioral Health