ProtocolNow Announces Daniel F. O'Keeffe, M.D. as Chairman of the Board

"As an early adopter of technology to assist in operating his medical practice, O'Keeffe's experience will offer critical direction as the business scales," said CIO PJ Likhmania. He added that "leveraging O'Keeffe's direct connections to the front line of providing medical service brings agility to our product research and development."

O'Keeffe has practiced medicine and led teams of physicians in both California and Arizona. He completed his residency at University of California Irvine, and is now a partner in his practice in Scottsdale, AZ. As a specialist in maternal-fetal medicine, O'Keeffe shared his excitement for ProtocolNow to change the mantra in the medical industry around protocols from "static checklists to living and changing plans that, coupled with our technology, deliver measurable improvement to standardizing care and improving patient outcomes."

About ProtocolNow

ProtocolNow is a software platform that houses the protocol lifecycle. In business, protocols are everywhere, and properly managed and followed protocols deliver more consistent service and results. ProtocolNow empowers clients to develop, train on, apply and refine protocols with their easy-to-use proprietary platform. Learn more at ProtocolNow.com

