ProTom International Announces Strategic Agreement with the Behnke Group to Enhance U.S. Market Presence

NORTH READING, Mass., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProTom International, a leading provider of compact proton therapy technology that is transforming cancer treatment, has entered into an agreement with the Behnke Group, a Texas-based healthcare consulting firm with decades of experience collaborating with healthcare organizations across the U.S. and internationally. The relationship will enhance ProTom's expansion of U.S. markets through connections with the Behnke Group's network in the industry, allowing a greater number of cancer patients to benefit from ProTom's world-class proton therapy treatments.

Radiance 330 Proton Therapy System Treatment Room One Radiance 330 Proton Therapy System Treatment Room Two

"We are pleased to collaborate with the Behnke Group as our business development associate," said ProTom International Co-Founder and CEO Stephen Spotts. "We're confident that the Behnke Group's extensive expertise will be a valuable asset in expanding our U.S. market, enabling us to provide our life-saving proton therapies to as many patients as possible."

Proton therapy is an advanced form of radiation treatment that uses protons to treat cancer. Proton therapy has demonstrated effectiveness in treating tumors near or in vital organs, including the brain, head and neck, spinal cord, breast, and lung. The precise delivery of protons issues less radiation to normal tissues around these sensitive sites while increasing the treatment dose to the target site.

"ProTom International is an ideal fit for the Behnke Group. They offer an innovative technology with a world-class management team that has years of successful endeavors in the proton space – as well as an 'A' list of customers who expect clinically validated technology that delivers excellent outcomes for patients," said Bill Behnke, president and CEO of the Behnke Group. "Our top priority will be to maximize ProTom's position in the marketplace so that more cancer patients in the U.S. and worldwide gain access to their revolutionary proton beam therapies."

About ProTom International

ProTom International Holding Corporation is a medical technology company focused on proton beam therapy for patients with cancer. ProTom assembles, tests, sells and distributes the Radiance 330 Proton Therapy System®, which has FDA 510(k) clearance for commercial distribution in the United States. We are steadfast in our mission to transform cancer treatment by expanding the accessibility of proton therapy and by developing proton tomography technology. Combined with the fast return on investment, the precision of pencil beam scanning and power of integrated imaging, ProTom's Radiance 330 proton therapy system is the choice for proton therapy technology. Please visit: www.protominternational.com

About The Behnke Group

Founded 2005 by healthcare industry business development executive Bill Behnke, the Behnke Group is an innovative, leading-edge healthcare consulting group with proven expertise in collaborating with a range of healthcare organizations in the U.S. and internationally in solving today's most important business challenges. Focusing on companies with the most innovative and viable products and services with the potential to improve healthcare, Bill and his team of experienced healthcare industry professionals provide affordable, scalable, and sustainable business development strategies that achieve measurable results for their clients. Please visit: http://behnkegroup.com

Contact:

Krystal Tu

6174809213

[email protected]



SOURCE ProTom International

Related Links

http://www.protominternational.com

