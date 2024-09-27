ProTom International Introduces Radiance 330-C: A More Flexible and Accessible Proton Therapy Solution

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProTom International, a leading provider of compact proton therapy technology that is transforming cancer treatment, is pleased to introduce its new proton therapy system, the Radiance 330-C Proton Therapy SystemTM.

Radiance 330-C Single Room Solution

This new compact, fixed-beam room configuration is a modular and economically viable proton therapy solution, enabling healthcare providers to develop single or multiple-room capabilities within or adjacent to existing Linac vaults in radiation oncology departments. When integrated with Leo Cancer Care's upright patient positioning and imaging system, Radiance 330-C will extend the offering of gantry-less proton therapy without sacrificing treatment capability to the industry, while reducing costs and increasing the flexibility of proton therapy centers.

The system features Fidelity™ pencil beam scanning technology offering superior dose sculpting, an upright patient positioning system and diagnostic quality CT at the treatment isocenter which will enable real-time adaptive therapy. The stationary beam delivery system improves reliability, beam parameters, and accuracy while reducing maintenance costs. Additionally, it includes a compact synchrotron particle accelerator that delivers a clinical treatment energy range from 70 MeV to 250 MeV with a capacity of up to 330 MeV for future deployment of proton imaging.

Paul Tso, CEO of ProTom comments: "ProTom is thrilled to introduce Radiance 330-C to the world. With Leo's Upright Positioning and imaging System, Radiance 330-C becomes even more accessible to those who need it but are constrained by space and resources. As ProTom promised, we are dedicated to providing healthcare providers with a modular, compact, and economically viable proton therapy solution. With this new compact proton therapy system, we can better achieve our goal."

Stephen Towe, CEO of Leo Cancer Care shares similar sentiments: "Our mission has always been to bring Proton Therapy to as many people as possible. Making our solution available in as many configurations as possible is an important step to achieve this. This partnership with ProTom International signifies the industry's willingness to innovate and breakdown existing barriers to better care."

*The Radiance 330-C Proton Therapy System is not yet available for clinical use.

About ProTom

ProTom International is a leading device manufacturer of proton therapy technology. Combined with the fast return on investment and the precision of pencil beam scanning and the power of integrated imaging, ProTom's Radiance 330-C proton therapy system is the choice for future proton therapy technology.

